Hollywood actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has posted a new photo of her in a 1990s-inspired outfit. The post appeared in her Instagram-account.

In one of the pictures in the series, the 51-year-old celebrity poses in wide-cut ripped jeans with a low rise and a white knit crop-top, popular at the end of the last century. She complemented her image with massive DSW brand boots and a knitted cardigan. “Autumn, flannel and family,” she signed the post, which received over two million likes.

She also tweeted the account of the shoe brand and the author of the shoot – photographer Greg Swales.

Fans got excited about Lopez’s look and feel, and wrote about it in the comments. “I see the cult energy of the 90s here. I like! Awesome! ”,“ This is real chic. Each of your photos evokes emotions “,” Obsessed with you and your images “,” A stunning woman “,” With each of them you more and more amaze with your beauty and youth, “the fans said.

Earlier in October, Jennifer Lopez starred in a candid photo shoot for Billboard magazine alongside young singer Juan Arias, better known as Maluma. She posed in plunging dresses with the 26-year-old musician by the pool and lying on the table.