British royal family shares record with the monarch and princes William and George on social media

The British Royal Family disclosed on friday (12.may.2023) new photos of the coronation of Charles 3rd, held on may 6 in England. One of the records shows the line of succession to the throne, with the monarch and Princes William and George. Charles became King of the United Kingdom shortly after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.