As has been known for a few months, the film by Deadpool 3 It is already in production and with it, little by little details are emerging about the new costumes of the characters and especially, how they will look Hugh Jackman in his role of Wolverine. And now, they have shown a photo that gives us an idea of ​​what the actor looks like.

This image has been shared by the interpreter himself deadpool, ryan reynoldsthis through your account instagram, in which the two are seen walking through a desert in which they are apparently chatting. To that is added, that Jackman wears the classic suit X Menexcept that he apparently doesn’t have the classic mask from the comics on him.

Here the photo:

It is worth mentioning, that since its announcement last year, Deadpool 3 has established that the tape will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it has not been said in what way. For his part, it was said by himself reynolds that the story of Wolverine will not have inconsistencies, and that the last part, Loganit’s still canon in a way.

Remember that Deadpool 3 the premiere May 3, 2024.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated films of the UCM, since the violence and rudeness of the franchise are not very in line with Disney. However, we already saw in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that they want to start with this more adult path with the characters.