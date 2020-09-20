The CBI team will again go to Mumbai to start a new phase of questioning in the late Bollywood Sushant case. With this, the forensic team of AIIMS will submit its report to the CBI next week. In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, 100 days of investigation is going to be completed, but the CBI is working on the lines of the Adhai Kos, which lasted nine days in this case. Now CBI is again going to Mumbai to start a new phase of inquiry in this case.

In this case, CBI is not going to give any report at this time because the process of making final report in CBI is so intense that it takes months to complete it. Along with this, CBI will also investigate Disha Salian case in depth. The CBI will also re-investigate the case of Disha Salyan’s death in this case.

The case of Sushant’s death came to light on 14 June and in the initial investigation, the Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide. Later, on August 19, the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI for investigation after Sushant’s father filed an FIR in this case in Bihar. The CBI also went to Mumbai in this case and claimed a thorough investigation into the matter, including chance and after this the CBI team and the forensic team from AIIMS have returned to Delhi.

According to sources, AIIMS’s forensic team is going to submit its report to the CBI next week. Sources said that the forensic team has been explicitly told by the CBI to mention the same things in its report which can be proved in the court as the CBI does not want to take any action in this case that reprimanded it in the court. Have to face.

Former CBI officials investigating such complex cases also believe that the CFSL report can give its own estimate and not provide evidence such as the Visra report can tell whether there was poison in the stomach or whether the poison was eaten or fed. Can not prove

According to CBI sources, the CBI’s hand in this case is still vacant and no evidence has been found to prove that Sushant was murdered. The officials investigating the CBI also believe that the CBI has not felt anything concrete. Sources said that in the meeting that took place so far in the CBI headquarters regarding the investigation progress report of the Special Investigation Team, the CBI officials were clearly told not to work under any pressure and seeing the seriousness of the case again Mumbai I start a new round of inquiry.

The old officials of CBI believe that starting the round of questioning again means that CBI is going in the right direction. According to sources, as per the new strategy of the CBI, one team will conduct inquiries in Mumbai and the other team will start making the report based on the investigation so far. The task of making the report in CBI itself is considered to be quite complicated and lengthy as the final report has the role of investigating officer to legal officers and finally CBI director.

According to sources, the CBI has once questioned the alleged main accused in this case regarding Disha Salyan’s case, but due to no concrete facts yet in the case, the entire case will be investigated again in depth, which will later lead to CBI’s investigation. The role could not be questioned, an officer associated with the case said that Riya’s arrest by NCB has nothing to do with Sushant’s death, his arrest has been done in a separate case.

At present, the CBI is going to re-pursue its investigation on the lines of nine-day long curse in this case and the second round of questioning of the accused in the case may start soon. He also refused to speak.

The meeting of the Medical Board made in Sushant case has been called today. The meeting will be held today in AIIMS. Today, the medical board can give its final report to the CBI. It is also possible that the medical board will meet today and if there is any shortfall in the final report, then it will call the meeting of the medical board once again and then submit the report to the CBI. However, it will be known only after the first meeting of the medical board to be held today, when the second meeting will be over. The 4-member board is headed by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department of AIIMS.