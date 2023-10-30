Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Israeli “Merkava” tanks maneuver on a hilltop in front of the rubble of Gaza City. © Fadel Senna/AFP

Israeli ground troops were last in the Gaza Strip in 2014. As the war against Hamas expands, the army is now returning to Gaza soil. But the current war cannot be compared to any of the previous conflicts.

Tel Aviv – Israeli tanks are back in action in the Gaza Strip for the first time in a decade. Recent army videos show armored vehicles rolling over sandy ground in the north of the coastal strip. Soldiers in protective gear with large backpacks and assault rifles walk alongside. After three weeks of massive air strikes in the densely populated area, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now talking about the “second phase” of the war with the expansion of ground operations. The aim is to destroy the military capabilities of the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, end its rule and bring the at least 230 hostages back home.

After the worst massacre in Israel’s history, which Hamas carried out in the border area on October 7, the soldiers are “determined and highly motivated,” according to the military. Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said they would “never forget the children who were murdered.” You take the atrocities “with you to the battlefield”.

War in Israel: Israeli security expert expects “blitzkrieg”

According to an Israeli security expert, the army faces a long, intense conflict. “It will not be a blitzkrieg or a six-day war,” said Amos Jadlin, former head of Israeli military intelligence. The army will move “meter by meter” to reduce civilian casualties and “kill as many Hamas terrorists as possible.” Jadlin, former head of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv, expects that most opponents would flee into tunnels or Hamas’s “underground city.” “The challenge will be to destroy the tunnels or get them out – using one technique or another.”

The biggest limitation is the hostages, says Jadlin. However, given the high number of casualties among the Palestinian population, pressure is also growing on Israel to agree to a ceasefire. Jadlin thinks that Hamas leader Jihia al-Sinwar is also under pressure from his own people, “who say we have gone too far, it is time to stop.” They urged a prisoner exchange with Israel, “otherwise Gaza will soon look like Dresden (after the Second World War).” Sinwar claimed on Saturday that the Palestinian organization was ready to conclude a prisoner exchange deal immediately.

The families of the Israeli hostages whom Netanyahu met for the first time on Saturday are also demanding an immediate deal to release their loved ones. It remains to be seen whether Israel’s leadership will agree to release thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the 229 hostages.

War in Israel: Military begins ground activity against Hamas in Gaza Strip

On Sunday, the army said it had hit an additional 450 Hamas targets in the past 24 hours and was “gradually” increasing its ground forces in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, according to TV reports, thousands of civilians continue to remain in the area around the Shifa Hospital in Gaza, which according to Israel also serves as a Hamas command center. The people remained in the area of ​​the largest clinic in the Gaza Strip, which they apparently see as a refuge.

The Israeli army once again called on civilians in the north of the Gaza Strip to move south. There people could “receive water, food and medicine,” explained army spokesman Daniel Hagari. He also announced an expansion of “Egyptian and US-led humanitarian operations for the Gaza Strip” on Sunday.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warned of a collapse of civil order in the Gaza Strip. Flour and other essentials were collected by residents from several warehouses, UNRWA Gaza chief Thomas White said on Sunday. This is “a worrying sign that civil order is beginning to collapse after three weeks of war and tight lockdown.”