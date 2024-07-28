Home page politics

Press Split

Harris managed to gather all of her key supporters behind her in a short space of time. © Stephanie Scarbrough/AP/dpa

100 days until the election: Harris’ team interprets her fundraising success as a sign of broad support. Trump is intensifying his verbal attacks on the Vice President – and further heating up the election campaign.

Washington – One week after Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race, the election campaign in the USA has finally entered a new phase. The team of the new Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris says it has managed to collect donations totaling 200 million dollars (around 184 million euros) since last Sunday. Republican rival Donald Trump intensified his rhetoric against the vice president in appearances over the weekend. The presidential election will take place on November 5, in 100 days.

Harris causes donation boom

Harris’ team described the donations over the past few days as “record-breaking.” Two-thirds of the money came from first-time donors. This indicates that Harris enjoys broad support among the party’s base.

Biden had proposed Harris as his replacement immediately after withdrawing from the presidential race. The 59-year-old has yet to be formally chosen as the candidate by the Democrats. She managed to gather all of her important supporters behind her in a short space of time. On Saturday she attended her first fundraising gala.

Trump intensifies rhetoric

Trump, who has already been nominated as candidate by his party, attacked Harris with renewed vehemence. Harris is a “failure on every level,” the 78-year-old said at a rally in front of supporters in the state of Minnesota on Saturday. If a “crazy liberal like Kamala Harris” moves into the White House, the American dream will be “dead.”

A Harris victory would mean “four more years of extremism, weakness, failure, chaos and probably World War III.” The Republican accused the vice president of failing in immigration policy. What she has done disqualifies her for the presidency.

Statement on election in four years outraged

Trump is always provocative during the election campaign – and deliberately leaves some statements open to interpretation. At the weekend, for example, a statement by Trump about the US election in four years caused outrage.

At a campaign rally in front of conservative Christians in Florida on Friday evening local time, Trump called on people to vote and said that this would only be necessary once. “Christians, go out and vote! Just this time. You won’t have to do it again.” By the time of the election in four years, everything will be right, everything will be fine. “You won’t have to vote again, my wonderful Christians.”

It is still unclear where the campaign event announced by Trump in Butler will take place. (Archive photo) © Eric Gay/AP/dpa

Harris’ team interpreted Trump’s statement as an indication that the Republican wants to “abolish democracy” if he returns to the White House. The statement fits with other statements by Trump, such as that he is “a dictator only on day one,” Harris’ team said on Saturday.

Debate about Trump’s security continues

Since the assassination attempt two weeks ago, Trump has not held an outdoor rally due to security concerns. But that is exactly what he wants to do again, as he announced on Saturday on his online platform Truth Social.

“I will continue to campaign outdoors,” he wrote in capital letters. The Secret Service has agreed to significantly increase its protection. The freedom of speech and assembly must not be stopped or restricted by anything or anyone, the Republican said.

Trump had previously announced that he wanted to return to the site of the attack. He would go back to Butler, Pennsylvania, to hold a “big and wonderful” rally there. “What a day it will be – fight, fight, fight!” He did not give any further details about the timing.

A bullet hit Trump in the ear. (Archive photo) © Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa

On July 13, a gunman opened fire from a nearby roof at a rally in Butler and shot at Trump. The perpetrator was killed by security forces. One visitor died and two others were injured. Trump was injured in the right ear. dpa