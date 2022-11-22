At the beginning of October, RIVM warned of the start of an autumn wave of Covid-19, but the number of infections is declining rapidly. There are now between six and seven hundred corona patients in the hospitals.

A new phase has arrived, experts say. Vaccinations and previous infections have protected so many people that huge corona waves are no longer expected. The most recent figures from the Sanquin blood bank show that 77 percent of the Dutch population carry antibodies due to a previous infection.

That is why some of the infectious disease experts believe that corona can be considered one of many winter viruses. “It is close to other respiratory infections, so I don’t think we need to do much with it anymore,” says medical microbiologist Jean-Luc Murk. “I think influenza has the potential to cause bigger problems than corona this winter.”