President was not referring to Augusto Aras, who ends his mandate in September; claims he has lost confidence in the MP

In criticism of the Lava Jato operation, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Tuesday (Aug.1.2023) that he will choose as the new Attorney General of the Republic “someone who does not make a false report”. Augusto Aras’ mandate at the head of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) ends in September.

“I’m going to choose with more criteria, with a finer comb so as not to make a mistake. I don’t want to choose someone who is a friend of Lula. I want to choose someone who is a friend of this country, someone who likes this country, someone who does not make false accusations”, stated Lula in live on the social networks.

The name of the PGR is considered strategic because it is up to him, as head of the MPF, to propose cases against the President of the Republic. The nomination must be approved by the Senate.

Lula criticized the impeached former federal deputy and former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), who headed the Lava Jato operation in Curitiba. According to him, after “gang” the operation, his confidence in the MPF lost strength.

“I have always had the deepest respect for MP. It was one of the institutions I idolized in this country. After that quadrille, when she set up, I lost a lot of confidence. I lost, because it’s a bunch of nutcases who thought they could seize power by attacking everyone at the same time. Attacking government, executive branch, legislative branch, the Supreme Court”, declared Lula.

He also stated that “nobody in the country” has more experience than him to choose a PGR.

“I’ve already chosen 3. So I’m going to choose the right time at the right time. I’m going to talk to a lot of people, I’m going to listen to a lot of people, I’m going after information, I’m going to discuss if it’s a man, if it’s a woman, if it’s black, if it’s white, all this is my problem, which is inside my head. And when I have a name, I will nominate it, simple as that.”

Watch the broadcast: