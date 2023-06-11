Get on, press the button and leave, engulfed by the infernal traffic of Rome. The new Tweet, to which Peugeot Motocycles has given a facelift that makes it fresh and modern, is not discouraged, on the contrary. It tackles the capital’s proverbial potholes with ease, chirps among the cars, dribbling them with fifty-year-old agility despite the 125 cc engine and the weight of 111 kg. And as soon as you give it a little gas, it shoots away, which is a beauty under the curious gazes of the neighbors at the traffic lights.

Through the streets of Rome

The test of the new high-wheeled scooter of the French house takes place in the streets of the center of the Eternal City, where its qualities are best understood. “This new version is aimed at those who live in urban centers and are looking for a vehicle with a unique and elegant style,” they explain to the parent company. “Beyond the great feeling of safety, linked to the high wheels, its design, marked by the Peugeot DNA, takes it directly into a new era”.

An aquatic monster

The design is made primarily of edges, and a futuristic shield on which six LED lights have been set, three on the right and three on the left, like the gills of a strange aquatic monster. And then there are the rear indicators, almost invisible when they are off, arranged in the most aerodynamic way possible next to the saddle. all with a modern and easy to consult digital instrumentation. Dulcis in fundo: inside the drawer there is a USB socket to charge the ubiquitous (and omnipotent) mobile phone, and at the base of the door there is a small hole from which to pass the wire.

Three displacements

But the new era is also and above all made of technology. Leaving aside the fact that the transalpine brand has been producing two and three-wheeled vehicles for at least 125 years (it was 1898 when the first motorcycle equipped with a Dion-Bouton engine paraded on the catwalk of the seventh Cycle and Automobile Show) the new Tweet is offered in three displacements – 50cc, 125cc and 200cc – with a common top-of-the-range equipment: LED headlights, dashboard with LCD screen, USB port, two-seater saddle and underseat compartment that can accommodate a jet helmet with visor.

One engine, but different powers

All three displacements share the single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with electronic injection and air cooling, obviously declined with different powers. The fifty offers 2.2 kW (3 HP) at 8,000 rpm and a torque of 3 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The power of the 125cc, the one we tested in recent days in Rome, rises to 8.4 kW (11.5 HP) at 8,500 rpm, with a torque of 10.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Finally, as regards the 200cc version we are on the order of 9 kW (12.2 HP) at 7,500 rpm with a torque of 12.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Also a sports version

The 125 and 200cc versions also come with diamond rims as standard, and a sportier GT version is also available for all engine sizes, with black rims and aggressive graphics. There are 4 colors available: Jet Black, Pacific Blue, Antarctica White, Graphite Grey, while prices start at 2,599 euros and reach a maximum of 3,299 for the 200 cc in GT sauce.