In France electricity costs only half as much, but electric car manufacturers there are apparently in less of a hurry than their German counterparts. Peugeot, for example, it was said in an exclusive round, does not yet know how long the journey to full electric mobility will take, but wants to take as many customers as possible with it. Which is why petrol engines, diesel and plug-in hybrids continue to be offered in the 308 volume model. Of course, it wouldn’t work without a battery-powered version, and that’s how an E 308 will appear. However, only in the summer of 2023. That is late even by French standards, Renault is sending its direct competitor Mégane E-Tech to the start this spring. That’s by no means too late, counters the Peugeot leadership, because for the time being the plug-in hybrid with its all-round carefree drive is the big hit.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for "Technology and Engine".

When the electric 308 comes onto the market, it will look like any other 308. Peugeot does not have its own shape. However, details are being fine-tuned, which affects the drive as well as the aerodynamics. The E 308 will ancestors with 400-volt technology, its electric motor should make 156 hp and develop 270 Nm of torque. The accumulator top speed is planned to be 160 km/h. The relatively small battery only holds 54 kWh, which should be good for a range of 400 kilometers due to the unreal low-sounding standard consumption of 12.5 kWh. All previous experience shows that these values ​​are pulverized in everyday life. But maybe Peugeot will surprise us and the competition. The battery is charged with up to 100 kW.

Trunk and legroom remained unchanged, Peugeot promises. The E 308 is to be built as a compact sedan and station wagon, but there will be no all-wheel drive. A sales share of 20 percent is expected. The sales markets are Europe, Japan, South Korea and Israel. The price is still secret.