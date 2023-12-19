Peugeot E-3008, with a range of up to 700 km, charging time of 30 minutes, combined with class-leading performance, will be marketed starting from February 2024.

The range will be based on two trim levels, Allure and GT, with 3 option packages for a simple choice and three electric powertrains (210 HP, 230 HP with a great autonomy and 320 HP Dual Motor with 4-wheel drive) and two hybrid powertrains. Thierry Lozano, Brand Director Paugeot Italia commented: “The launch of the Next-Level E-3008 is an important step in the radical transformation of PEUGEOT into a 100% electric brand, setting new benchmarks in terms of design, pleasure of driving and efficiency. With its exterior design, the spectacular PEUGEOT Panoramic i-Cockpit®, its driving pleasure and unprecedented electric performance, the Next-Level E-3008 inaugurates a new era for PEUGEOT, that of the French generalist brand that offers the widest range of electric vehicles on the market.” The new PEUGEOT E-3008 will be immediately recognizable for its SUV lines and its dynamic and aerodynamic silhouette, which allows it to combine elegance, efficiency and habitability.

The dynamism of the feline lines of the New PEUGEOT E-3008 also derives from the balanced dimensions of the vehicle (length: 4.54 m, width: 1.89 m, height: 1.64 m), which make it one of the most compact 100% electric SUVs in the C segment, while still offering ample space for passengers and baggage. While the brand's iconic three-clawed light signature remains firmly in place, the treatment of the headlights and grille is radically new. The ultra-compact headlights are housed in a slim, elegant band that sits above the grille and wraps around the entire front. It is a distinctive design element that gives New PEUGEOT E-3008 a particularly penetrating appearance, affirming its modernity and personality. The headlights are LED on all versions.

PEUGEOT E-3008 GT It is equipped as standard with PEUGEOT's new Pixel LED technology, which automatically adapts the headlight beam to traffic conditions, maintaining optimal lighting without disturbing other road users. The generous rear section of the New PEUGEOT E-3008 offers a dynamic style, underlined by the emblematic three-claw light signature – in 3D on the GT versions – whilst maintaining good habitability in the second row and a boot volume (520 litres, regardless of engine) identical to that of the previous 3008. PEUGEOT has equipped the New E-3008 with wheels that contribute to both its modern style and aerodynamic performance. The chrome parts have been eliminated in favor of lacquered touches on some elements: Meteor Gray on the front bumper and rear bumper, Orbital Black on the mirror shells and on the lower belt line of the bodywork. New PEUGEOT E-3008 is available in a range of six colours: Obsession Blue changes from blue to green depending on the light and shape of the bodywork, elegantly expressing the entry of PEUGEOT E-3008 into a new era. The brand new Ingaro Blue, with its subtle reflections, perfectly underlines the modern lines of the New PEUGEOT E-3008. The other colors available are Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Gray and Titanium Grey.

New PEUGEOT E-3008 is available as standard in a two-tone version with glossy black roof on the GT version. In addition to the spectacular 21-inch floating panoramic screen of the new PEUGEOT Panoramic i-Cockpit, the strong attractiveness and technological character of the passenger compartment are enhanced by the ambient LED lighting which can be customized in 8 different colours. This lighting is reflected on an elegant decoration in real aluminum that extends over the entire length of the dashboard and extends generously onto the door panels. The presence of aluminum and light as well as mélange fabric creates a unique harmony of high-quality premium materials. The promise of innovation and elegance that PEUGEOT E-3008 makes on the outside is also kept on the inside. The new PEUGEOT Panoramic i-Cockpit takes driving pleasure to a higher level. A 21-inch curved HD panoramic screen that floats and groups the head-up display and the central touch screen.

The PEUGEOT teams decided to bring together two of the three fundamental elements of the i-Cockpit: the head-up display and the large central touch screen. These are now integrated into a curved panoramic screen composed of a single 21-inch high-definition panel that extends from the left end of the dashboard to the center console. This panoramic screen actually seems to float above the dashboard. The “floating” effect is accentuated by special LED ambient lighting whose source is located under the screen. Positioned to ensure optimal ergonomics, the 21-inch panoramic screen is slightly oriented towards the driver, while remaining perfectly accessible to the passenger. The new PEUGEOT Panoramic i-Cockpit introduces, behind the compact steering wheel, two new, slim and elegant light switches, and also features levers for regenerative braking. The small steering wheel, which has always been a key element of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit, has been extensively reworked to offer even greater driving sensation and comfort. It has therefore maintained its compactness, but has a more modern design: the redesigned central cushion is smaller and “isolated” from the steering wheel spokes, to give a floating effect similar to that of the panoramic screen on the dashboard. The controls located on the new compact steering wheel are new, for optimal user ergonomics: they have the characteristic of automatically detecting the driver's fingers, but executing the command only when they are pressed, to avoid unwanted activations. The new compact steering wheel is heated as standard on PEUGEOT E-3008 GT.

The interior of the New PEUGEOT E-3008 offers passengers a relaxing experience, in a large and bright space. The new front seats – a combination of TEP and fabric on Allure and TEP and Alcantara on GT – offer exceptional comfort. The seats feature an inviting contoured design and high-density foam. The front seats of the New PEUGEOT E-3008 have obtained the AGR (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken) certification awarded by an independent German association of doctors and therapists which deals with the prevention of back pain. To ensure good air quality inside the passenger compartment, New PEUGEOT E-3008 is equipped with the AQS (Air Quality System) which constantly monitors the quality of the air entering the passenger compartment and, if necessary, automatically activates the air recycling function. With a useful volume of 520 liters under the rear shelf, the boot of the New E-3008 is just as spacious as that of its predecessor.

The driver can choose between four modes driving modes selectable via a control located on the central console, to adapt the performance of the PEUGEOT E-3008 to your desires and/or traffic conditions: Normal, Eco, Sport and 4WD. Compact and equipped with the best turning circle (10.6 m) among the 100% electric SUVs in its category, New PEUGEOT E-3008 is particularly at ease in city traffic. To make maneuvering easier, it is equipped as standard with a rear camera that offers the driver two angles: rear view or top view. This camera is equipped with a cleaning nozzle to maintain a perfect image in all conditions. PEUGEOT takes a further step towards semi-autonomous driving with the Drive Assist Plus system, available on New E-3008. The system assists the driver using all the car's sensors and information from the connected navigation system. Designed from the start as an electric model, New PEUGEOT E-3008 has a range of 3 zero-emission engines that meet all customer needs:

525 km range, 2-wheel drive, 210 HP/157 kW, Dual Motor with a range of 525 km, 4-wheel drive, 320 HP/240 kW, Extended range of 700 KM, 2-wheel drive, 230 HP/170 kW. This new generation of permanent magnet synchronous motors offers more power and greater efficiency. The 2-wheel drive versions deliver 157 kW (343 Nm) or 170 kW (343 Nm). The 2-engine, 4-wheel drive version delivers a total of 240 kW (157 kW front and 83 kW rear). The front motor delivers a torque of 343 Nm and the rear one 166 Nm. The battery is guaranteed for 8 years (or 160,000 km) at 70% of its charge capacity. The range is completed by two electrified engines (hybrid and plug-in hybrid) which will be available depending on the market. There will also be a specific engine for international markets.

