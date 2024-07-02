The range of commercial vehicles Peugeot it is also renewed with the new version of the van large Boxersalso available in an electric version for over 400 km. It is also equipped with the engine 2.2 BlueHDi up to 180 HPassociated with the AT8 automatic transmission.

Peugeot Boxer, versions, load capacity

The new Peugeot Boxer is offered in a variety of configurations. The models are based on two wheelbases (3.45 m and 4.04 m) and offered in two lengths (L2 and L4), creating 4 different versions with loading volumes from 13 to 17 m3. Furthermore, with a wheelbase of 4.04 m it is available with Single cab chassis in the L3 and L4 versions, as well as with Double cab chassis in the L3 and L4 versions.

The versions of the new Peugeot e-Boxer

In addition to the electric version, the Boxer is equipped with engines 2.2 BlueHDiavailable in three power levels: 120 HP, 140 HP and 180 HPall with 6-speed manual gearbox. For the 140 HP and 180 HP versions there is also a new AT8 8-speed automatic transmission.

Peugeot Boxer diesel and automatic transmission

The new AT8 automatic transmissionavailable on the Peugeot Boxer with engine 2.2 BlueHDi 140 HP and 180 HPis approved for Light Duty (Euro 6E) and Heavy Duty (Euro VIE). This gearbox features newly designed clutches to optimise the shifting of the 8 gears and manages a torque of up to 450 Nm with the 180 hp engine, 80 Nm more than the previous manual gearbox. The automatic gearbox includes a hydraulic accumulator to improve the responsiveness and operation of the start & stop system. The load capacity of the Peugeot Boxer diesel with automatic gearbox has increased, reaching up to 5 tonsideal for campers.

Peugeot e-Boxer Van

The electric e-Boxer version is powered by a 200 kW/270 hp electric motor And 400 Nm of torque. The vehicle’s battery has a capacity of 110 kWhproviding autonomy of up to 420 km (WLTP urban cycle in homologation) with a maximum speed of 130 km/h.

While driving, you can select three driving modes: Normal for versatile use with power limited to 160 kW, Echo for maximum autonomy with power limited to 120 kW and Power for maximum performance with a total power of 200 kW. The levers behind the steering wheel allow you to adjust the regenerative deceleration.

Peugeot e-Boxer charging

As for charging, the van is equipped with a charger edge three phase from 11 kWEstimated charging times are 55 minutes for high-speed public charging from 150 kW (from 0 to 80%) and 11 hours and 45 minutes with an 11 kW Wallbox for a full charge.

Peugeot Boxer, features, how it is

The new Peugeot Boxer has undergone a series of aesthetic improvements, with a more robust and aerodynamically efficient design, which includes Redesigned front bumpernew rearview mirrors and a grille with automatic control flaps. The vehicle is equipped with new front headlights full LED and redesigned rear light clusters. The interior has also been revamped, with changes to the steering wheel, instrument panel, dashboard, seat fabrics and door panels.

The vehicle offers a wide range of equipment, including a electric parking brakeelectric power steering, “keyless access and start” system for opening, closing and starting without having to remove the key, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 10-inch central touch screen with connected navigation TomTom 3D and wireless connection to Apple CarPlay And Android Auto. Inside there is also a wireless charger for smartphones and USB-A and USB-C sockets.

The new Boxer changes mainly in the front

From the point of view of safety and driving assistance, Peugeot Expert is equipped with a series of features, including fatigue warning driver assistance, road sign reading, lane departure warning with trajectory correction, automatic braking emergency with pedestrian and cyclist detection, intelligent speed limiter and Level 2 driver assistancewhich combines adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, lane keeping assist and traffic jam assistance.

Peugeot Boxer Price List

→ Boxer 330 BlueHDi 120 PM-TN Van: €31,300

→ Boxer 333 BlueHDi 120 PM-TN Van: €32,200

→ Boxer 330 BlueHDi 120 PM-TM Van: €32,200

→ Boxer 333 BlueHDi 140 PM-TN Van: €33,100

→ Boxer 333 BlueHDi 120 S&S PM-TM Furg.: €33,100

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 140 PM-TN Van: €34,000

→ Boxer 333 BlueHDi 140 PM-TM Van: €34,000

→ Boxer 333 BlueHDi 120 PLM-TM Van: €34,000

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 140 PM-TM Van: €34,900

→ Boxer 333 BlueHDi 140 PLM-TM Van: €34,900

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 140 PM-TM Van: €35,400

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 140 PLM-TM Van: €35,800

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 140 PLM-TM Van: €36,300

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 140 EAT8 PM-TN Van: €36,300

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 180 PM-TM Van: €36,400

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 140 PLM-TA Van: €36,700

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 180 PM-TM Van: €36,900

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 140 S&S PLM-TA Furg.: €37,200

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 140 PLM-SL-TM Van: €37,200

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 140 EAT8 PM-TM Van: €37,200

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 180 PLM-TM Van: €37,300

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 180 PLM-TM Van: €37,800

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 140 PLM-SL-TA Van: €38,100

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 140 EAT8 PLM-TM Furg.: €38,100

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 140 EAT8 PLM-TM Furg.: €38,600

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 180 PLM-SL-TM Van: €38,700

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 180 EAT8 PM-TM Furg.: €38,700

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 140 EAT8 PLM-TA Furg.: €39,000

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 180 EAT8 PM-TM Furg.: €39,200

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 180 PLM-SL-TA Van: €39,600

→ Boxer 335 BlueHDi 180 EAT8 PLM-TM Furg.: €39,600

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 180 EAT8 PLM-TM Furg.: €40,100

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 180 EAT8 PLM-TA Furg.: €41,000

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 180 EAT8 PLM-SL-TM Fur.: €41,000

→ Boxer 435 BlueHDi 180 EAT8 PLM-SL-TA Fur.: €41,900

