Not just the new E-2008. In recent days, on the streets of Malaga, in Spain, we also had the opportunity to test another model recently renewed by the car manufacturer of the Lion. And to do it with a specific engine hidden under the bonnet. Let’s talk about new 508 PSEacronym of Peugeot Sport Engineered, the more performance version to be clear, and for which the French brand has seen fit to develop a specific plug-in hybrid solution.

The engine

And let’s start from analyzing the engine composition of this solution Plug-In Hybrid4 360 e-EAT8: at the front it combines a 200 HP PureTech petrol engine and a 110 HP electric motor managed by the e-EAT8 8-speed automatic transmission, while at the rear it combines a 113 HP electric engine with an energy management strategy derived from the 9X8 hypercars. All this is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 12.4 kWh and a power of 139 HP, for a range in all-electric mode which, we have been able to feel, is around 40 km.

The design

Not only engine-related innovations, but also aesthetic ones. The design language in fact it is renewed, as we had already seen on the E-2008. In particular, the presence of the new Lion logo stands out at the front, which combines perfectly with the complete integration of the grille motif into the volume of the bumper. Separate mention for the new three-claw light signature: at the front, the latter are based on LED headlights with Matrix technology and are extremely slim and exclusive (they are standard on all versions of the 508), while at the rear, the LED light clusters incorporate the luminous signature newly designed three claws with scrolling turn signals.

Interiors

Also interesting is the composition of the passenger compartment, the scene of which is stolen from the new Peugeot i-Cockpit which offers even more technology: thanks above all to the new Peugeot i-Connect Advanced infotainment system equipped with a 10″ high-definition central screen, connected navigation, Natural Voice Recognition, wireless connectivity and over-the-air updating, and the instrument panel digital 12″ (unlike the E-2008 it does not have 3D graphics). With the electric SUV, the new 508 also shares the presence of a compact steering wheelwhich integrates the new logo in the center and houses the multimedia system controls, as well as volume and voice commands.

Driving modes and ADAS

The 360hp plug-in hybrid version of the Peugeot 508 PSE that we tested on the road presented well five driving modes, such as Electric, Eco, Hybrid, Normal, Sport and 4WD. Also present, as on all the hybrid versions of the model, is the Brake button, identified with the letter “B”: it is used to activate regenerative braking and is replaced in the petrol version by the Manual button, “M”, which allows you to manage instead manually the gear ratios with the paddles behind the steering wheel. Final mention for the attention to safety: the new Peugeot 508 offers a complete range of driver assistance systems and latest generation ADAS equipment.

Record performance

If behind the wheel of the new E-2008 we have traveled over 210 kilometres, for a total of almost four hours, our test drive driving the Peugeot 508 PSE unfolded along a shorter route: 52.2 km in total, just over an hour to be clear. Sufficient for us to fully appreciate the sporty character of this car: numbers in hand, with the Sport mode activatedthe shot from 0 to 100 km/h is consumable in just over 5 seconds5.2 to be exact, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Chassis and equipment

But the sportiness of the new 508 PSE does not manifest itself only through performance: the more performing version of the car in fact boasts a frame with specific adjustments, including optimized variable damping with three modes such as Comfort, Hybrid and Sport, and low ground clearance, as well as a 24mm wider front track and 12mm wider rear. Not to mention the presence of 380 mm diameter front brake discs with four-piston fixed calipers and 20″ diameter rims with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. All elements that make the PSE trim level of the new Peugeot 508, both in the Sedan and in the Station Wagon variant, an extremely captivating car.

Handling and responses

Said of the prompt reaction of the propulsion unit to every input given to the accelerator pedal, the grip on the very high asphalt and the ability to make sudden and sudden changes of direction are two other great strengths of this car. Handling and drivability at the top thanks to the compact steering wheel which, as in the case of the E-2008, has a certain difference in height compared to the digital instrument panel behind it, even if in this case a lower driving position is, in our opinion, advantageous given the type of car that you find yourself in command. Nothing to say even about the comfortvery high not only when behind the wheel but also when traveling as a passenger.

Prices

In short, a winning recipe that starts at 71,320 euros for the Sedan variant and from 72,320 euros for the Station Wagon variant. Of course, you can opt too for fittings and for more economically accessible engines: the offer for the Allure trim level and the PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 petrol engine, for example, starts at 42,170 euros for the Sedan and from 43,170 euros for the Station Wagon.