The range of the new Peugeot 308 expands with the arrival of the version SW station wagon. Coma the 5-door sedan stands out for its bold style, characterized by a sharp front, an elegant profile and a sophisticated rear. It also has a wider wheelbase than the sedan 55 mm, for an overall length of the car equal to 4.64 meters.

Inside maximum volume reaches i 608 liters, with the seats in place and arrives at 1,634 liters with the rear sofa completely folded down. The Peugeot 308 SW is also plug-in hybrid, Hybrid 225 or Hybrid 180 with an autonomy in electric up to 60 km in WLTP.

New Peugeot 308 SW, dimensions

The SW is characterized above all by the great habitability for passengers, thanks also to a length of 4.64 m and a step of 2.73 m.

The wheelbase of the 308 SW is 55 mm wider than the 5-door

It is a model that focuses entirely on efficiency, given that it has been optimized from an aerodynamic point of view as evidenced by the Cx of 0.277 it’s a SCx of 0.618 m, values ​​that allow to reduce the CO₂ emissions and fuel consumption.

Peugeot 308 SW, characteristics, what changes from the 5-door

As for the 5-door version outside, the optimization of the distribution of volumes made it possible, without compromising the internal space, to design a very sloping roof for the benefit of design. The wheelbase is 55 mm longer than that of the 5-door. Thus, the rear of the 308 SW it incorporates the characteristic lines of the sides of the 5-door and is deeply sculpted.

Headlight with claw and new Peugeot logo in the grille

The lines of the third side light which tend downward faster than the roof. The rear takes up the optical groups full ultra-thin LEDs of the 308, but without the black band which unites them on the 5 doors. In front of it stands out the new logo of the brand inside a grille entirely dedicated to it.

Its presence is emphasized by the design of the radiator grille which progressively converges towards the logo itself (starting with the GT trim level). The radar for driving aids disappears behind the logo which remains the only decorative element of the grille.

The rear of the new Peugeot 308 SW

The license plate is moved to the lower part of the front to optimize the design. The front headlights are equipped with LED technology from the first trim level, with daytime running lights in the shape of a claw which engage on the front bumper. On the upper set-ups GT and GT Pack Full LED headlights are even thinner and adopt technology Peugeot Matrix LED. At the rear, the optical groups adopt the technology full LED with 3 claws. for a modern luminous signature, specific to the Leo brand.

New Peugeot 308 SW, cockpit, inside as it is

Inside, as with the 308 5-door, the SW Station Wagon is also characterized by the evolution of the Peugeot

i-Cockpit, which guarantees a totally new driving experience characterized by greater ergonomics, design, driving pleasure, quality, comfort and connectivity.

The new compact steering wheel equipped with integrated controls has the ability to be heated. The instrument cluster is digital and three-dimensional, positioned in line with the view of the road and is characterized by a size of 10 inches.

Instrument panel with new advanced Peugeot i-Cockpit

The innovative touch screen central 10 inch high definition is the building block of the new Peugeot i-Connect Advanced, an intuitive and connected infotainment system, identical to the environment of a smartphone. The i-toggles replace the physical interface of air conditioning.

Each i-toggle is a tactile command totally re-configurable as a shortcut to a specific car function that can be called up quickly on the central screen, as in smartphones. Connectivity provides 4 sockets USB C, the function wireless mirroring and the ability to connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth.

New Peugeot 308 SW, trunk, cargo volume

The cockpit of the new Peugeot 308 SW is generous and spacious thanks to the numerous storage compartments entirely dedicated to comfort and practicality. The large center console offers space for the driver’s and front passenger’s everyday items. The 30 SW also benefits from a great modularity, thanks to the rear sofa which can be divided into three sections (40/20/40) and has tipping controls that can be operated directly from the luggage compartment.

The trunk has a load capacity of up to 1,634 liters

The motorized tailgate offers easy access to the trunk even when you have le hands busy and the load compartment floor offers two positions to modulate the space according to different needs. The maximum volume reaches i 608 liters with seats into position and arrives at 1,634 liters with the rear sofa completely folded down.

ADAS Drive Assist 2.0 on Peugeot 308 SW

New Peugeot 308 SW has the aid to semi-autonomous driving of the latest generation, for even greater safety, with the Drive Assist 2.0 pack (available from the end of the year).

The new Peugeot 308 SW is equipped with ADAS semi-autonomous driving systems

So the endowment ADAS provides for theAdaptive Cruise Control with function Stop & Go (with the automatic transmission EAT8) and from Lane Keeping Assist, the help to keep the car on track, and on the new Peugeot 308 adds 3 new functions available on lanes with separate carriageways: Semi-automatic Lane Change (Semi-automatic lane change), Anticipated speed recommendation (Recommended speed adaptation), Curve speed adaptation (speed adaptation according to the radius of curvature of the road you are traveling on).

Peugeot 308 SW, plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel

From a technical point of view the car is developed on the EMP2 platform and is powered by engines plug-in hybrids (HYBRID 225 e-EAT8, HYBRID 180 e-EAT8), petrol (PureTech 110 and PureTech 130 both with 6-speed manual gearbox and PureTech 130 with 8-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox) and Diesel (BlueHDi 130 with 6-speed manual gearbox and BlueHDi 130 with EAT8 automatic gearbox).

The new Peugeot 308 SW is also a plug-in hybrid Hybrid 225 and Hybrid 180

The big news as on the 308 5-door is represented by the engines PHEV plug-in Hybrid 225 is Hybrid 180. Both 2-wheel drive have an engine PureTech petrol with 180 PS (132 kW) or 150 PS (110 kW), combined with a 110 hp (81 kW), both managed by a automatic transmission and EAT 8 with emissions starting from 26 g of C0₂ per km and up to 59 km of autonomy in electrical (based on the WLTP protocol, currently being approved).

In both cases, the lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 12 4 kWh and a power of 102 kW. Two types of on-board chargers are available: single-phase from 3.7 kW or from 7.4 kW in option.

Type 2 AC charging connector, with 3.7 kW or 7.4 kW charger

From one to one Wallbox 32 A with the charger from 7.4 kW a full recharge takes place in 1 h 55 minutes. While from a domestic outlet Schuko standard 8 A a full recharge takes place in 7 h 05 m, using the single-phase on-board charger from 3.7 kW

When does the 308 SW arrive?

The new 308 SW is produced in the plant in Mulhouse F and the first deliveries in the dealerships in Italy they are planned for January 2022, when the debut in our country is planned.

Features, engines, cockpit, the news of the new Peugeot 308

New Peugeot 308 SW photo

Peugeot 308 video from the factory to the road!

Video new Peugeot 308 from the factory to the road!

