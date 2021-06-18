There new Peugeot 308 it can be ordered at the dealership. The range of the new compact in Italy includes 5 different configurations: Active Pack, Allure, Allure Pack, GT and GT Pack.

Considering the wide choice of engines, including the new one PHEV plug-in hybrid, in total there are 21 different combinations possible between engines and fittings.

New Peugeot 308 specification: Active Pack, Allure, Allure Pack, GT and GT Pack

All the fittings of the new Peugeot 308 are characterized by the technology LED headlights from the first trim level. On the upper set-ups GT is GT Pack, Full LED headlights are even thinner and adopt technology Peugeot Matrix LED.

Among the amenities ADAS there automatic emergency braking it is standard on all set-ups and is able to detect pedestrians and cyclists, both day and night, from 7 to 140 km / h speed.

Features, engines, cockpit, the news of the new Peugeot 308

The new body color is standard on all trim levels Olivine Green which, despite being among the metallic colors, is offered as standard at no extra cost for all the outfits.

The basic equipment of the new Peugeot 308 is theActive Pack and has a more than complete equipment. In fact, as standard we have the ADAS systems, the dual-zone automatic air conditioning, the completeness of the Visibility Pack which includes the soundproof windshield and the automatic switching on of headlamps and wipers as well as the presence of LED headlights.

They follow in order Allure, which adds different functional and design elements, Allure Pack proposes four additional ADAS systems, while the GT emphasizes the sporty character.

Interior with the Peugeot i-Cockpit

The top of the range is the GT Pack which ideally closes the circle of maximum on-board well-being by understanding the Electric & Massage Pack, to which the system is added Hi-Fi Premium FOCAL from 10 speakers.

Peugeot 308 petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines

The outfits are matched to the individual engines in the range, starting from 1.5 Diesel 16v BlueHDi 130 with 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox EAT8 a 8. The petrol offer starts on the efficiency of the award-winning 1.2 three-cylinder Turbo PureTech, offered with 110 hp or 130 hp (also with EAT8 automatic transmission).

The new Peugeot 308 is petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid

With propulsion hybrid plug-in the power levels are instead 225 hp or 180 hp and in both cases they match a 1.6 petrol engine to an electric motor integrated in the e-EAT8 transmission.

Prices new Peugeot 308, how much does it cost?

The list of the new Peugeot 308 starts from 23,750 euros of the petrol version PureTech Turbo 110 with 6-speed manual gearbox under construction Active Pack, while the motorization Diesel BlueHDi with the same set-up starts from 26,550 euros.

New 308 Hybrid plug-in hybrid from 36,750 euros

The new plug-in hybrid powertrains have a list that sticks by 36,750 euros of the version Hybrid 180 in the richest setting Allure. New Peugeot 308 is orderable from today and physically arrives in the dealerships in Italy at the end of September 2021

Price list Peugeot 2022 Active Pack, Allure, Allure Pack, GT and GT Pack

New Peugeot 308 photo

Peugeot 308 from the factory to the road

Video new Peugeot 308 from the factory to the road!

