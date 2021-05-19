There is very little left for Peugeot show your new face. And it will do so through one of its key vehicles, the new 308, which in the month of June it will begin its commercialization in Spain. It is the first product of the brand that will incorporate the new logo on its front grille, with which they want to convey the idea of ​​integrating into their cars all the tradition of more than 200 years of history.

The car is an important factor in Peugeot sales, since despite the fashion of SUV vehicles, the C sedan segment represents 12% of total registrations in Spain.

The new 308 comes with the important challenge of replace a real best selleras the current generation ended 2020 as the second best-selling car in its segment.

Peugeot has not yet defined the prices of the new model, but the car is aimed above all at young professionally active, modern, and with medium to very high purchasing power.

It maintains the gasoline and diesel versions in its catalog, with powers from 110 to 130 hp, but the real mechanical novelty are the two plug-in hybrid versions of 180 and 225 hp respectively, with autonomy in electric mode of up to 60 kilometers.

There will be two gasoline versions of 110 and 130 horsepower (available with an eight-speed automatic transmission), while in diesel the offer is limited to a 130 horsepower option, also with an EAT8 box option.

Models with el Plug-in hybrid powertrain They can be charged in just over seven hours and in less than two hours, depending on the power of the charging point. They are based on a 150 hp or 180 hp gasoline engine, to which must be added an additional electric motor that provides an additional 110 hp.

Sleek and sporty design



In the new design, the new logo of the lion brand stands out, in the center of a large front grill, while the license plate has been lowered. The headlights are thinner and Full LED technology is incorporated as standard and in the more equipped versions they will have matrix lighting technology.

The car hIt has grown eleven centimeters compared to its predecessor, up to 4.36 meters, while the wheelbase stands at 2.67 meters, with an increase of 55 millimeters. On the side, the widened front and rear wings stand out, with which an elegant appearance is achieved, but at the same time robust and sporty. The luggage compartment capacity is 412 liters and 361 liters for the plug-in hybrid variant.

Inside, the new i-Cockpit debuts with a renewed steering wheel and a new interface on the front display, while it also has a ten-inch center screen. Through this screen we can access the new i-Connect infotainment system that allows the connection of two mobile devices through ‘bluetooth’, with the possibility of using the multi-screen mode. It has a connected navigation system and the ‘OK Peugeot’ voice recognition system.

Regarding the safety systems and driving assistants, it stands out Drive Assist 2.0, with features such as semiautomatic lane change for overtaking, advance speed recommendation system and speed adaptation when cornering.