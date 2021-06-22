Peugeot already showed us its new 308 in March. It was then only the hatchback, now the SW or break variant is also ready. It comes with the same and quite striking snout, but of course gets a separate and equally sharply drawn stern.

In any case, the ambitions are great, the manufacturer would like to push it to the podium in the European hit list for breaks. For which the SW has to get close or even past clappers such as the Octavia Combi and Golf Variant.

Longer, but lower

Compared to the outgoing model, the new Peugeot 308 SW is 6 centimeters longer and also 2 centimeters lower for a more elegant appearance. The wheelbase remains almost identical, but is 5.5 centimeters longer than that of the new hatchback. The suitcase seems very functional, including a three-part folding rear seat with a handy control. When left upright, there is 608 liters of cargo space (548 liters for the hybrid versions) available. The boot lid can be opened and closed electrically.

The chassis with EMP2 platform and the mechanics are already known from the hatchback, so you will also be able to choose from a few classic petrol and diesel engines (110 to 130 hp) and hybrid for the Peugeot 308 SW, which is expected in the showrooms only at the beginning of 2022. drives (180 and 225 hp). There is no mention of a four-wheel drive Hybrid4 variant, nor is it about an even more powerful PSE version. But they are obvious.