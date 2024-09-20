The new PEUGEOT 3008 Hybrid represents a significant step forward in the SUV offering, combining technology, sustainability and practicality.

With this engine, PEUGEOT offers a hybrid solution that does not require external charging, making it ideal for those who want to reduce emissions and fuel consumption without depending on a power outlet.



Turbocharged petrol engine and advanced hybrid technology

At the heart of the PEUGEOT 3008 Hybrid we find a 100 kW/136 hp turbo petrol engine, specially designed for the hybrid and combined with an electric motor 48V 21 kW/28 HP. This configuration guarantees not only a smooth and pleasant ride, but also a significant reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Thanks to an automatic charging system of the 48V lithium-ion battery, the PEUGEOT 3008 Hybrid does not require any external charging. While driving, the system recovers energy during deceleration, allowing the electric motor to activate under certain conditions.

The combination of these two engines is made possible thanks to the new six-speed e-DCT6 dual-clutch electrified transmission, which ensures efficient power distribution and seamless driving. The maximum torque of the electric motor is 55 Nm, added to the power of the combustion engine to offer a prompt response and a comfortable ride, particularly appreciated in the city.

Advantages of hybrid powertrain

Compared to traditional engines, the new PEUGEOT 3008 Hybrid allows to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by around 15%. In urban contexts, the system allows to travel at low speeds in fully electric mode, which means zero emissions and no noise. This is a great advantage for those who frequently travel short distances in cities or in areas with restrictions for internal combustion vehicles.

Another interesting aspect is that in addition to the 50% of urban driving time can be done in electric mode, making full use of the capacity of the integrated electric motor. This not only makes driving more eco-friendly, but also contributes to greater comfort for drivers and passengers, thanks to the reduction of engine noise and vibrations.

A compact and intelligent design

One of the main challenges in integrating hybrid technology into a SUV is to preserve interior space and maintain on-board comfort. PEUGEOT has solved this challenge by installing the lithium-ion battery under the left front seat, rather than in the rear of the vehicle. This choice ensures better weight distribution and, consequently, a more dynamic and balanced driving experience. At the same time, this solution preserves space in both the passenger compartment and the boot, ensuring the practicality typical of an SUV.

In addition, the 48V battery It recharges automatically during deceleration, optimising the vehicle’s energy efficiency without requiring any intervention from the driver. The integration of hybrid technology has been designed to be as discreet as possible, without compromising performance or on-board space.

Driving comfort and innovation

The new PEUGEOT 3008 Hybrid It not only stands out for its energy efficiency, but also offers a high level of comfort. The transition between the combustion engine and the electric motor is smooth and almost imperceptible, allowing drivers to enjoy a quiet and relaxed ride. The system has been optimized to offer maximum fluidity, especially in urban traffic conditions.

The pleasure of driving is further amplified by the silence of the electric motor, which activates during maneuvers and on short city trips. Thanks to the possibility of travelling in fully electric mode, theIn cities, drivers can avoid fuel consumption for a large portion of the time, reducing both operating costs and environmental impact.

The new PEUGEOT 3008 Hybrid fits into a constantly growing market segment, offering a hybrid engine that perfectly meets the needs of those looking for an efficient, practical and environmentally friendly car. With advanced technology that does not require external charging and a comfortable ride in any context, this SUV is ready to conquer both customers who are more attentive to sustainability and those looking for a driving experience without compromise.