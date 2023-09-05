Peugeot launched the restyling mid-career for the 208, with a more aggressive look and technical improvements. The range includes engines a petrol, hybrid and electric. The new electric drive from 115kW/156hp offers a range of 400kmwhile the hybrid variants Hybrid 100 and Hybrid 136 they combine petrol and electric motors for efficient performance.

New Peugeot 208

The renewed Peugeot 208 maintains the compact external dimensions of the previous version, with a length of 4.055ma width of 1.745m (excluding mirrors) and a height of 1.43m. Outside the new 208 from Peugeot presents a unprecedented luminous signature with three vertical claw-shaped light clusters, integrated into the glossy black inserts of the bumper, both at the front and at the rear of the car. This design gives the car a modern and distinctive look.

New Peugeot e-208 GT

The grille merges with the bumper, creating a more robust front end. The new e-208 electric it is available in a variety of colors, including Agueda Yellow and Selenium Grey.

The rear view mirrors are glossy black, and the GT version includes gloss black wheel arches and a optional black roof. Alloy wheels are a design highlight, available 16 or 17 inch and with an elegant 4-spoke design.

e-208GT e-208 GT frontal e-208 GT rear e-208 GT rear 3/4 Front grille Peugeot logo Alloy wheels Claw-shaped front light signature Luminous signature on the back i-Cockpit interior Front seats i-Cockpit instrument cluster i-Cockpit Infotainment Display New electric Peugeot e-208 GT

Model badges have been updated with a modern font and a new Basalt Gray color. The Peugeot monogram extends over the tailgate strip.

New 208 cockpit and interior

The new 208 in the interior presents new fabrics for the seats, including a cover in Black Alcantara with Adamite green stitching available as an option on GT version. The interior is characterized by new i-Cockpitwhich includes a 10-inch digital instrument cluster with 3D visualization on the GT version.

New Peugeot e-208 GT front passenger seats

The 10-inch central touchscreen is standard on all versions. Only in the set up activethe 208 retains an analog instrument cluster with a 3.5-inch color screen.

The compact steering wheel houses the controls of the multimedia system and presents the new Peugeot logo. The 208 GT offers a range of eight colors coordinated with the touchscreen and features new knobs for manual transmission and a selector practical for automatic transmission. The trunk volume remains unchanged with 309 liters of space (under the hatbox).

Peugeot 208 electric, characteristics

The new E-208 is an electric car with an output of 115kW/156hp powered by an all-electric motor. It is powered by one 51 kWh battery which offers a range of 400 km according to the combined cycle WLTP extension (under approval).

New Peugeot e-208 GT being recharged

The car is equipped with two types of on-board battery chargers: one charger as standard single-phase 7.4 kW and, as an option, a magazine three-phase 11 kW. The estimated recharge times to go from 20% to 80% are less than 30 minutes using a public charging station from 100 kW, 4 hours and 40 minutes using one 7.4 kW Wallbox And 11 hours and 10 minutes using an enhanced grip that delivers 3.2 kW.

The new 208 is hybrid

The new 208 for the first time also offers hybrid engines. These new electrified units are based on the technology Peugeot Hybrid 48V and available with an engine 100hp or 136hp PureTech petrolcombined with the new 6-speed e-DCS6 dual clutch gearbox which includes an electric motor.

Peugeot Hybrid 48V engine

Thanks to a battery that recharges during different stages of driving, this hybrid technology offers a extra pair at low revs and a consumption reduction up to 15%. In urban driving conditions, the new 208 hybrid goes beyond 50% of the time in 100% electric mode.

Peugeot 208 petrol engines

The range of the new 208 also includes two petrol engines performing but with reduced consumption:

Pure Tech 75 : this 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine delivers 75 HP. It is equipped with a Stop & Start system to reduce consumption and improve efficiency. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

: this 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine delivers 75 HP. It is equipped with a Stop & Start system to reduce consumption and improve efficiency. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Pure Tech 100: this 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine delivers 100 HP. This engine too features the Stop & Start system to optimize fuel consumption. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engine

Peugeot 208 infotainment

The new 208 is equipped as standard with the system Peugeot i-Connect for infotainment, while the system is available as an option Peugeot i-Connect Advanced. Both systems are controlled via the central 10″ touchscreen definition, which is as customizable and responsive as a smartphone.

You can navigate through the different menus in intuitive way and return to the main page by pressing the “Home” key on the keypad located below the screen. Both systems offer full connectivity, including compatibility with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto. The i-Connect Advanced system includes the 3D Connected navigation with OTA updates.

Peugeot i-Connect Advanced system 10″ touchscreen display

The system also supports voice command “Okay Peugeot” with natural voice recognition for quick access to infotainment functions. The car is also equipped with USB-C sockets And USB-A for charging devices, and the GT trim also offers a wireless charger for 15W smartphones.

ADAS on the new Peugeot 208

Among the ADAS equipment, the new 208 has front and rear high-definition assisted parking cameras, and a high-definition front camera with 360° view is available as an option to facilitate parking manoeuvres. The range of ADAS systems also includes:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop&Go function : This system automatically adjusts the distance to the vehicle in front and can also stop and restart the car according to traffic.

: This system automatically adjusts the distance to the vehicle in front and can also stop and restart the car according to traffic. Active Safety Brake : this is an automatic emergency braking that detects the risk of collision, including pedestrians and cyclists, and can activate at speeds between 7 and 140 km/h.

: this is an automatic emergency braking that detects the risk of collision, including pedestrians and cyclists, and can activate at speeds between 7 and 140 km/h. Extended Traffic Sign Recognition : Offers an extended reading of road signs, including no passing, no way, and other signs, as well as traditional speed limits.

: Offers an extended reading of road signs, including no passing, no way, and other signs, as well as traditional speed limits. Lane Keeping Assist : actively warns the driver if the car unintentionally leaves its lane and can correct the trajectory to keep the car in lane.

: actively warns the driver if the car unintentionally leaves its lane and can correct the trajectory to keep the car in lane. Driver Attention Alert : Monitors steering wheel movements and warns the driver of signs of distraction when driving at speeds above 65 km/h.

: Monitors steering wheel movements and warns the driver of signs of distraction when driving at speeds above 65 km/h. Blind spot surveillance: Helps detect the presence of vehicles in the driver’s blind spot, providing visual or audible warnings to prevent collisions when changing lanes.

The ADAS camera on the front grille

New 208 trim levels and price

The starting price to buy the new Peugeot 208 is 20,120 euros and of 36,430 euros if you opt for electric. The Italian range consists of three trim levels: Active, Allure and GT. The Active trim includes LED headlights, manual climate control, Peugeot i-Cockpit with central 10-inch touchscreen and front USB-C socket.

The setup allure offers the same equipment as the Active, with the addition of 16 inch alloy wheelsparking cameras, Peugeot i-Connect infotainment system and front and rear USB-C sockets.

New Peugeot e-208 in the GT trim

L’GT set-up includes all the features of the Allure, with the addition of LED headlights, access and starter without keys and other premium features.

👉 208 PureTech 75 S&S Active: 20,120 euros

👉 208 PureTech 100 S&S Active: 21,320 euros

👉 208 PureTech 100 S&S Allure: 23,070 euros

👉 208 PureTech 100 S&S GT: 25,170 euros

👉 208 Hybrid 100 e-DCS6 Active: 23,820 euros

👉 208 Hybrid 100 e-DCS6 Allure: 25,570 euros

👉 208 Hybrid 100 e-DCS6 GT: 27,670 euros

👉 208 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 GT: 28,870 euros

👉 e-208 electric 156 HP (115 kW) Active: 36,430 euros

👉 e-208 electric 156 HP (115 kW) Allure: 38,180 euros

👉 e-208 electric 156 HP (115 kW) GT: 40,280 euros

Photo new Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-208 test video

Road test Peugeot e-208 in VIDEO

