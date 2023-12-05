Peugeot launched the restyling mid-career for the 208, with a more aggressive look and technical improvements. The range includes engines petrol, hybrid and electric. The new electric engine from 115 kW/156 hp offers autonomy of 400kmwhile the hybrid variants Hybrid 100 and Hybrid 136 combine petrol and electric engines for efficient performance.

The renewed Peugeot 208 maintains the compact external dimensions of the previous version, with a length of 4,055 ma width of 1,745 m (excluding rear-view mirrors) and a height of 1.43 m. Outside the new 208 from Peugeot presents a unprecedented luminous signature with three vertical claw-shaped light clusters, integrated into the glossy black inserts of the bumper, both at the front and rear of the car. This design gives the car a modern and distinctive look.

New electric Peugeot e-208 GT

The grille merges with the bumper, creating a more robust front end. The new e-208 electric It is available in a variety of colors, including Agueda Yellow and Selenium Grey.

The rear-view mirrors are glossy black, and the GT version Includes gloss black wheel arches and a optional black roof. The alloy wheels are a strong point of the design, available 16 or 17 inches and with an elegant 4-spoke design.

Peugeot e-208 GT electric e-208 GT electric rear 3/4 e-208 GT electric on the road e-208 GT electric on the road e-208 GT electric on the road Peugeot logo front grille Peugeot i-Cockpit cockpit dashboard i-Cockpit instrument cluster display Piano keys New Peugeot e-208

Model badges have been updated with a modern font and a new Basalt Gray color. The Peugeot monogram extends over the boot lid strip.

New 208 cockpit and interior

The new 208 presents its interiors new fabrics for the seats, including a leather upholstery Black Alcantara with Adamite green stitching available as an option on GT version. The interior is characterized by new i-Cockpitwhich includes a 10-inch digital instrument cluster with 3D visualization on the GT version.

Peugeot e-208 GT electric i-Cockpit dashboard

The 10-inch central touchscreen is standard on all versions. Only in the setup Active, the 208 retains an analog instrument panel with a 3.5-inch color screen. The compact steering wheel houses the controls of the multimedia system and presents the new Peugeot logo.

i-Cockpit instrument cluster display

The 208 GT offers a range of eight colors coordinated with the touchscreen and features new knobs for manual gearbox and a selector practical for automatic transmission. The trunk volume remains unchanged with 309 liters of space (under the hat rack).

Peugeot 208 electric, characteristics

The new E-208 is an electric car with a power of 115 kW/156 hp provided by a fully electric motor. It is powered by one 51 kWh battery which offers an autonomy of 400 km according to the combined cycle WLTP (under approval).

New Peugeot e-208 GT charging

The car is equipped with two types of on-board charger: one charger as standard 7.4 kW single-phase and, as an option, a charger 11 kW three-phase. Estimated charging times to go from 20% to 80% are less than 30 minutes using a public charging station from 100 kW, 4 hours and 40 minutes using one 7.4 kW wallbox And 11 hours and 10 minutes using an enhanced grip that delivers 3.2 kW.

The new 208 is hybrid

The new 208 also delivers for the first time hybrid engines. These new electrified units are based on technology Peugeot Hybrid 48V and available with one engine PureTech petrol with 100 HP or 136 HPcombined with the new one 6-speed e-DCS6 dual clutch gearbox which includes an electric motor.

48V Peugeot Hybrid engine

Thanks to a battery that recharges during different phases of driving, this hybrid technology offers a additional pair at low speeds and one reduction in consumption up to 15%. In urban driving conditions, the new 208 hybrid walks for more than 50% of the time in 100% electric mode.

Peugeot 208 petrol engines

The range of the new 208 also includes two petrol engines performing but with reduced consumption:

PureTech 75 : this 1.2 liter 3-cylinder petrol engine offers a power of 75 HP. It is equipped with a Stop & Start system to reduce consumption and improve efficiency. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

: this 1.2 liter 3-cylinder petrol engine offers a power of 75 HP. It is equipped with a Stop & Start system to reduce consumption and improve efficiency. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. PureTech 100: this 1.2 liter 3-cylinder petrol engine delivers 100 HP. This engine also features the Stop & Start system to optimize consumption. It is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engine

Peugeot 208 infotainment

The new 208 is equipped with the system as standard Peugeot i-Connect for infotainment, while the system is available as an option Peugeot i-Connect Advanced. Both systems are controlled via the 10″ central touchscreen high definition, which is customizable and responsive like a smartphone.

You can navigate between the different menus in intuitive way and return to the main page by pressing the “Home” button on the button panel located under the screen. Both systems offer comprehensive connectivity, including compatibility with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto. The i-Connect Advanced system includes the Connected 3D navigation with OTA updates.

10″ touchscreen display of the Peugeot i-Connect Advanced system

The system also supports voice control “Ok Peugeot” with natural voice recognition for quick access to infotainment functions. The car is also equipped with USB-C sockets And USB-A for charging devices, and the GT trim also offers a wireless charger for 15W smartphones.

ADAS on the new Peugeot 208

Among the ADAS features, the new 208 has high-definition front and rear assisted parking cameras, and as an option a high-definition front camera with 360° view is available to facilitate parking maneuvers. The range of ADAS systems also includes:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop&Go function : This system automatically adjusts the distance to the vehicle in front and can also stop and start the car based on traffic.

: This system automatically adjusts the distance to the vehicle in front and can also stop and start the car based on traffic. Active Safety Brake : This is automatic emergency braking that detects the risk of collision, including pedestrians and cyclists, and can activate at speeds between 7 and 140 km/h.

: This is automatic emergency braking that detects the risk of collision, including pedestrians and cyclists, and can activate at speeds between 7 and 140 km/h. Extended Traffic Sign Recognition : Offers extended reading of road signs, including no overtaking, no one way and other signs, in addition to traditional speed limits.

: Offers extended reading of road signs, including no overtaking, no one way and other signs, in addition to traditional speed limits. Lane Keeping Assist : actively warns the driver if the car unintentionally leaves the lane and can correct the trajectory to keep the car in the lane.

: actively warns the driver if the car unintentionally leaves the lane and can correct the trajectory to keep the car in the lane. Driver Attention Alert : monitors steering wheel movements and warns the driver of signs of distraction while driving at speeds above 65 km/h.

: monitors steering wheel movements and warns the driver of signs of distraction while driving at speeds above 65 km/h. Blind spot surveillance: Helps detect vehicles in the driver’s blind spot, providing visual or audible warnings to prevent collisions when changing lanes.

The ADAS camera on the front grille

New 208 trim levels and price

The starting price to buy the new Peugeot 208 is 20,120 euros and of 36,430 euros if you opt for electric. The Italian range consists of three versions: Active, Allure and GT. The Active trim includes LED headlights, manual climate control, Peugeot i-Cockpit with 10-inch central touchscreen and front USB-C socket.

The setup Allure offers the same equipment as the Active, with the addition of 16-inch alloy wheelsparking cameras, Peugeot i-Connect infotainment system and front and rear USB-C sockets.

New Peugeot e-208 in GT trim

L’GT setup includes all the features of the Allure, with the addition of LED headlights, entry and start without keys and other premium features.

👉 208 PureTech 75 S&S Active: 20,120 euros

👉 208 PureTech 100 S&S Active: 21,320 euros

👉 208 PureTech 100 S&S Allure: 23,070 euros

👉 208 PureTech 100 S&S GT: 25,170 euros

👉 208 Hybrid 100 e-DCS6 Active: 23,820 euros

👉 208 Hybrid 100 e-DCS6 Allure: 25,570 euros

👉 208 Hybrid 100 e-DCS6 GT: 27,670 euros

👉 208 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 GT: 28,870 euros

👉 e-208 electric 156 HP (115 kW) Active: 36,430 euros

👉 e-208 electric 156 HP (115 kW) Allure: 38,180 euros

👉 e-208 electric 156 HP (115 kW) GT: 40,280 euros

Photo new Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-208 test video

Peugeot e-208 road test in VIDEO

