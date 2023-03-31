Executives were elected on March 22; will serve until April 13, 2025

Petrobras’ new board of directors took office this Thursday (March 30, 2023), with a mandate until April 13, 2025. Here are the new executives: Clarice Coppetti (Institutional Relationship and Sustainability); Sergio Caetano Leite (Financial and Investor Relations); Joelson Falcão Mendes (Exploration and production); Carlos Jose do Nascimento Travassos (Production Development); Claudio Romeo Schlosser (Marketing and Logistics); William France da Silva (Refining and Natural Gas); It is Carlos Augusto Burgos Barreto (Digital Transformation and Innovation).