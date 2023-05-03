Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 00:08



Based on the interpretation of the art dealer and publisher Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler, the painting ‘Les Demoiselles d’Avignon’ (The Young Ladies of Avignon) was long considered the origin of Cubism. Other points of view have recently been opened that require a more complex reading, in the opinion of the philosopher Francisco Jarauta. On this issue, the professor of Philosophy at the University of Murcia, curator of exhibitions and editor, offers this Wednesday the conference ‘Behind the masks of Les Demoiselles d’Avignon’, at 7:30 p.m., in the Culture Hall of the Cajamurcia Foundation in Murcia (free admission).

Experts on Pablo Picasso such as the French journalist and writer Pierre Daix (a personal friend of the painter and author of several publications on his work), the art critic and historian Leo Steinberg, the professor and novelist Ralph Ellison or the art historian and curator William Rubin They have carried out research and work that «suggests new perspectives with which we must dialogue. This is how we find, for example, the criticism that Picasso makes in this canvas of a happy conception of painting represented in the years 1905-1907 by the creations of Matisse”, points out the professor.

These studies also indicate that the increasingly active presence of African art and ‘primitivism’, validated by Gauguin and Apollinaire, can be appreciated in the analyzed piece, “without forgetting the reading that the Malaga artist makes of Ingres”, explains Jarauta. , who points out that “all these aspects come together throughout the intense months of the creation process of ‘Les Demoiselles d’Avignon’, giving rise to one of the fundamental works of art of the 20th century”.

Jarauta shares his extensive knowledge of art and history, proposing new analysis perspectives on this oil painting painted by Picasso between the winter of 1906 and July 1907, after a long period of reflections and sketches that today make up “one of the most fascinating archives of art.” modern”, says the rapporteur.