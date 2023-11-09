Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Rainer Wendt, the federal chairman of the German Police Union, wants stricter rules for drivers: when it comes to cannabis and alcohol. © Imago/F.Boillot (archive photo)

“Alcohol and driving do not belong together,” says police chief Rainer Wendt – and calls for the current 0.5 alcohol limit to be abandoned. However, it shouldn’t go to 0.0.

Munich – Will the after-work beer be canceled in the future? If you drink one (or two) beers in Germany, you can still drive a car afterwards. As a rule, you are then below the permitted 0.5 alcohol limit. A strict zero-tolerance limit currently only applies to novice drivers, but there are voices calling for stricter rules for all drivers. “This would have to be extended to everyone, forever,” says Rainer Wendt, head of the German police union, in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. “Alcohol and driving don’t belong together.” Specifically, Wendt envisions a blood alcohol limit of 0.2. “This is effectively a ban on alcohol on the roads.” Any value below this is “hardly measurable” anyway.

The background to Wendt’s statements is the planned legalization of cannabis. “Both alcohol and drugs have no place in traffic,” says Wendt. “We are now adding another bad drug to one bad drug in traffic.”

Politicians don’t want to change the blood alcohol level

Politically speaking, there are hardly any efforts to lower the alcohol limit. When asked, the Ministry of Transport stated that no changes were planned. In any case, only a few politicians talk about the emotionally charged topic. Thuringia’s Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) is one of the few representatives who publicly calls for tougher rules. “Alcohol is always the cause of particularly serious accidents. “I am therefore in favor of lowering the alcohol limit to 0.0,” said Maier in April Thuringian General. Back then, headwinds came from Bavaria, among others.

The number of alcohol-related accidents in Germany has been declining for a long time. Last year, however, it rose from 32,000 to 38,000. For Bundestag member Mathias Stein, this is an “unfortunate reversal of the trend”. However, the current blood alcohol level should not be changed. “In my opinion, the matter would not be served by a heated debate about lowering the alcohol limit,” says the SPD’s rapporteur for traffic law and traffic safety when asked. Rather, the causes for this development must be considered.

If a driver is involved in an accident, you can be prosecuted for as little as 0.3 per mille. Then there is a risk of fines, points in Flensburg or even driving bans. “These existing rules have proven themselves in principle,” says Stein.

Until 1973, you were allowed to drive in Germany with a blood alcohol level of 1.5 per mille. Then it was 0.8 and since 2001 0.5. This value applies in most European countries today. The strictest countries are Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. Here 0.0 applies. Great Britain is the most relaxed, where, with the exception of Scotland (0.5), 0.8 per mille is permitted.

Police Chief Wendt against adjusting the limit for cannabis

With regard to cannabis, the police chief predicts: “We will have to put in considerably more effort when investigating traffic accidents.” He is therefore against changing the current THC limit. The federal government is considering adjusting the current limit of 1.0 nanograms of the active ingredient THC in hemp per milliliter of blood serum, similar to the alcohol limit for alcohol. However, this sends “the completely wrong signals,” says Wendt. “A higher limit will result in people driving more often under the influence of cannabis.” (as)