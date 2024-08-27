Mexico City – President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has appointed Dr. Victor Rodriguez Padilla as the next director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

The announcement was made at his transition house in the Iztapalapa municipality.

Rodríguez Padilla holds a PhD in Energy Economics from the Pierre Mendès France University in Grenoble, a degree he obtained in 1990. He has a master’s degree in Energy Engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (1985) and a degree in Physics from the same university in 1983.

He currently works as a professor in the Department of Energy Systems of the Faculty of Engineering at UNAM.

As an academic, his lines of research include: energy and development, energy policy and planning, organization and regulation of energy industries, and the tax regime of hydrocarbons and energy security.

He has published several articles and published several specialist magazines, including: Energía a Debate and Energía Hoy.

He advocated in favor of the electricity reform sent by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

From 2022 to the present, he is an information analysis advisor to Laura Itezk Castillo, an independent advisor to Pemex. Between 2019 and 2020, he served on the same tasks for the professional advisors of the state oil company.

The next director of Pemex is a founding member of the Citizen Observatory of Energy as a Civil Association.

He stands out as a more technical than political profile, recognized in his area of ​​specialty at international and national levels.

After presenting the members of the legal Cabinet, except for the heads of the Sedena and the Navy, who will be revealed in September, Sheinbaum began with the expanded Cabinet.

The latest appointment was last Wednesday, when the future president announced the incorporation of the head of the CDMX Government, Martí Batres, who will be in charge of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers.