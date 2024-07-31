Putin introduced a payment of 400 thousand rubles for SVO participants under contract

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a one-time payment to participants in the special military operation (SMO) who signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense.

“To establish for citizens of the Russian Federation (…) who entered into a contract for military service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for a period of one year or more to carry out the tasks of a special military operation between August 1 and December 31, 2024, (…) a one-time cash payment in the amount of 400 thousand rubles,” says the document, published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The payment is due to several categories of military personnel

The decree states that the one-time payment is due to Russians called up for military service upon mobilization, soldiers who served by conscription (except for military personnel filling military positions of cadets of military professional educational organizations of the Ministry of Defense), as well as other citizens of Russia and foreign countries. They must sign a contract for service in the Russian Army to participate in a special operation in the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR), Zaporizhia and Kherson regions and Ukraine.

However, these individuals will not receive the one-time payment established by the decree of the head of state dated November 2, 2022.

Putin also recommended that regional authorities pay military personnel who signed a contract to participate in the Special Military Operations from August 1 to the end of 2024 400 thousand rubles from the funds of the regions.

Russian regions increase payments to contract soldiers

Earlier, the authorities of several Russian regions increased the amount of one-time payments to contract soldiers. Thus, in the Rostov Region, volunteers who signed a contract from July 27 to August 31 will receive 1.2 million rubles. This is half a million rubles more than the amount of payment set by the regional government last time.

In Moscow, contract soldiers selected by the city selection point will receive 1.9 million rubles upon entering service. At the same time, all previously established city support measures for special operation participants and their family members will be maintained, including a monthly payment of 50 thousand rubles to servicemen from the capital. The total amount of payments to a Moscow contract soldier will be over 5.2 million rubles for the first year of service.

Contract soldiers in St. Petersburg received an increased payment of 1.8 million rubles. Previously, it was 1.3 million rubles one-time. The monthly allowance of 210 thousand rubles for servicemen has not changed.

In the Leningrad Region, the amount of the one-time payment was increased from 1.1 million to 1.5 million rubles.