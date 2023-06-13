Dubai (Union)

Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding that constitutes a milestone in the residential services sector and smart residential complexes in the Emirate of Dubai. This agreement defines a new vision for cooperation in the housing sector aimed at encouraging and facilitating pioneering research, development and innovation initiatives, to support and enhance the future of housing services and smart residential complexes in the United Arab Emirates, by integrating the strengths of both institutions, developing innovative solutions, and promoting continuous learning. And support the digital transformation in the housing sector to enhance the quality of life for the citizens of the Emirate of Dubai.