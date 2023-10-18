For a couple of months now, rumors have begun to emerge around Nintendo Switch 2, a console that to this day continues to remain a mystery, given that the Japanese company has not released any information at all. However, there are people who distribute information in the industry, which has generated a certain degree of credibility due to certain correct predictions they have given in the past.

A new patent has been shared through social networks, which shows us the possible screen that the console will have, and something that stands out is the absence of the Joy-Con controls, something that could have been ruled out due to the issue of drift that has not yet been made. It is 100% resolved. And the fact that the buttons are already integrated is striking, there is nothing that shows a possibility of detachment.

Also within the document it is noted that the touch screen will have a certain degree of participation, but in the end it may not be used as with the switch current, beyond that, the ventilation slots remain the same and the power off buttons as well. There is a doubt as to whether the space to place cartridges will be able to run previous titles or if it will only be dedicated to a new exclusive model.

It is worth mentioning that if the model is real, we will not see it for quite some time, since Nintendo has made it clear that they are not going to stop supporting the current console until the end of the fiscal year that corresponds to 2024. That is, we may see the first reveal trailer for him until the final months of next year.

Via: Gamerant

Editor’s note: The rumors are getting bigger and bigger, but for me it has already reached a point that is a bit tiring, I hope the console will be revealed soon so that we can stop constant myths and see the next evolution of the brand.