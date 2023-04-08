As many already know, The Last of Us Part II in his version for pc It did not debut in the best way, that is precisely because it arrived with a lousy optimization in basically all its sections. Since its launch, a couple of patches have been released to add stable improvements, and now a new update is reported to continue fixing the experience.

Here are some of the patch notes:

– Fixed a crash that can occur when quickly switching between character skin thumbnails

– Fixed a crash that can occur in version 1.0.1.6 during shader loads when starting the game for the first time

– Fixed a known crash that would randomly occur during gameplay.

– Updated texture streaming to reduce CPU usage

– Fixed an issue where the analog sticks on DualSense and Xbox One controllers were unresponsive.

– Fixed an issue where strange SFX would play in the main “Options” and in-game menus.

– Fixed an issue where the sharpness of the Depth of Field setting (Options > Graphics > After Effects Settings > Depth of Field) could change depending on the Render Scale setting (Options > Display > Resolution Scale > Resolution Scale processing)

Left Behind:

– Fixed an issue where water gun shots would appear to hit Riley but would not register when using Slow Motion with V-Sync disabled

– Fixed a crash that could occur when following Riley in the mall.

– Improved level of detail in the Halloween shop.

– Fixed a crash that could occur when enabling the optional conversation on the Affordable Getaways banner.

Steam Deck:

– Fixed an issue where PSO caching could freeze at 50% completion

– Fixed an issue where connecting a DualSense controller while viewing cutscenes from the Cinematics menu could force a player to play.

– Adjusted the UI to show the Steam Deck controls in the Screen Magnifier menu.

– Adjusted positioning of Weapon and Health HUD elements

Remember that The Last of Us Part II Is available in PS5 and PC.

Via: Naughty Dog

Editor’s note: It seems that now the problems will be left behind with this update, but in the end it remains to be seen if they really work or if there are still catastrophic details. It will be a matter of checking the comments on Steam.