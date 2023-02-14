Officially launched recently Hogwarts Legacyvideo game that takes us to the world of Harry Potter, only now a new character that we can create from scratch will take the reins of the story. And although the performance has been good, if there are some errors for console and pchence avalanche is preparing an update.

on the account of Twitter the video game mentions the following:

Xbox Series X and PC players, expect a patch today that resolves a number of bugs and performance issues! PS5 players, due to some unforeseen issues, we’re targeting later this week to get your patch to you. Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/hPF39oNyGz — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) February 14, 2023

Xbox Series X and PC players, expect a patch today that resolves a number of bugs and performance issues! PS5 players, due to some unforeseen issues, we are aiming for the end of this week to send you your patch. Thank you for your patience!

For its part, it is said that the patch corresponding to PS5 It will arrive a bit later, as the bugs with the Collector’s Edition trophies might take some time to fix. However, it would not be more than two weeks that Sony users must wait to see that these mishaps are in the past.

Here are some bugs that will be fixed with the patch:

– Online: Fixed issues with achievement data being correctly sent to the Wizarding World portal after linking. –Gameplay: Owl Mail: Fixed an issue with mail not correctly triggering the sequential mission. World Events: Fixed a rare crash in certain locations where in-game world events spawned. NPCs: Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world. Fixed crash with some NPC schedules.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s good that the development team cares about fixing the bugs in the game. So soon those who experience problems will be compensated for their purchase.