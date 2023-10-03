Document has more watermarks and images that can only be seen in ultraviolet light and is therefore safer

The new model of Brazilian passport begins to be issued this Tuesday (3.Oct.2023) throughout Brazil. The document is thematic and pays homage to the country’s regions through icons representing biomes and local cultures.

Created by the Brazilian Mint, in partnership with the PF (Federal Police) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the new passport is considered safer. It has more watermarks and images that can only be seen in ultraviolet light.

Find out what the new passport is like (1min39):