Document has more watermarks and images that can only be seen in ultraviolet light and is therefore safer
The new model of Brazilian passport begins to be issued this Tuesday (3.Oct.2023) throughout Brazil. The document is thematic and pays homage to the country’s regions through icons representing biomes and local cultures.
Created by the Brazilian Mint, in partnership with the PF (Federal Police) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the new passport is considered safer. It has more watermarks and images that can only be seen in ultraviolet light.
Find out what the new passport is like (1min39):
Changing your passport to the new model is not mandatory. In other words, people who have the previous version can use it until its expiration date. Validity remains 10 years.
According to the government, the procedure for issuing the passport and the price remain the same. Today, according to the PF, the average amount paid for the document is R$257.25.
The new model will only be issued abroad from 2024.
Read more:
#passport #issued #3rd