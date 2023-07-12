Hard spy shots of the new Passat Variant! Submitted by Volkswagen, but no less interesting.

A lot of things are changing in the automotive world right now. Everyone wants a premium car these days, electric driving is the future and we all love crossovers. With a sports package, of course. Also when it comes to design, we see that brands create the most diverse and striking designs. Nice? Not important: as long as people can see that you are driving the newest of the newest.

In that respect it is good to know that there will still be a Passat in the future, because that car offers everything you need. It is the ideal car for people who are ALMOST ready for an EV, but would rather wait another four years (hey, that’s a lease term) until range, charging options and charging speed have improved.

New Passat Variant (little) visible

Volkswagen ‘unveils’ these photos of a Passat in a camouflage suit, along with the new Tiguan in a similar camouflage suit. Smart, because that way you have an extra media moment. Naturally, we bite greedily, which is why we like this way of press releases to maintain the world. Fortunately, Volkswagen also provides additional new information that we would like to share with you!

Both the new Tiguan and the Passat are on the same variant of the MQB Evo platform and share a lot of technology with each other. As is known, Volkswagen will now only supply the Passat as a Variant (that’s the station wagon). It will be a huge device, because the Passat will be no less than 4.91 meters long! For reference, that’s 3 inches shorter than the current Audi A6 (not a competitor) and 14 inches longer than the current generation.

This is partly due to the 5 centimeters longer wheelbase, because in width (2 centimeters) and in height (0.7 centimeters) the growth of the new Passat Variant is not too bad. We will see this in more cars: the space increases, but the frontal area remains within the limit. For example, the new BMW 5 Series (also not a competitor) has become enormously longer compared to its predecessor.

Lots of content

This results in an enormous luggage space: 1,920 litres! This means that Volkswagen is almost at the level of the E-Class station wagon (also not a competitor) from a few generations back. Speaking of the interior, it will also be a lot more modern than the current model. Think of a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch infotainment display. Optionally, you can expand it with a head-up display.

In terms of engines, you can choose from petrol, plug-in hybrid or diesel. The PHEVs go from 204 to 272 horsepower. The electric range is up to 120 km. Look, that puts a lot of effort. No details have yet been released about the regular blowing engines, but we assume that they will be the further developments of the 1.5 TSI and 2.0 TDI, with 48V support.

The new Passat Variant is said to be unveiled in September and will hit showrooms by the end of this year or early 2024.

