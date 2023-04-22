The New Party yesterday asked the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to open a criminal investigation into the conduct of reserve general Marco Gonçalves Dias, known as G. Dias, former head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) in the Luiz government Inácio Lula da Silva, on the 8th of January.

The National Directorate states that the general must be denounced for the crime of prevarication – when a servant acts moved by “interest or personal feeling”.

“The former minister acted in a condescending manner with acts of vandalism and depredation of public property, including leading the invaders to other places or to the exit of some places of the Palácio do Planalto”, says an excerpt from the representation of Novo.

G.Dias asked for his resignation after CNN released images showing that he was at the Planalto Palace on the day of the invasion. The video records the general circulating on the floor of the presidential office and indicating the exit of the building to the invaders. Yesterday, he provided clarification to the Federal Police.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.