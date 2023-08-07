Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

New party location: In Rimini, locals are increasingly partying late into the night at beach bars. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.



In Rimini, people party until late at night. Lately at the beach bars. Not everyone in the Italian holiday destination likes that.

Rimini – A successful party holiday needs many ingredients. Including occasional spirits, but mostly summer, sun, sand and sea. And not just on the islands known for their locations, such as Mallorca and Ibiza, but also in Rimini. Because in the city on the Italian Adriatic coast, too, the hottest nights of the year are all about the party people – not least the young holidaymakers from Germany and Austria.

However, they celebrate themselves and life for quite a long time on the beach, where they also feel well entertained. And that regularly. Clearly too long. At least that’s the opinion of some decision-makers who want to put an end to the nocturnal hustle and bustle at the beach bars with loud music, like the Austrian news agency APA reported.

Dispute over beach parties in Rimini: Mayor refers to regulations

“The beach cannot become an open-air disco, the regulations forbid it,” Mayor Jamil Sadegholvaad is quoted as saying. “Certainly, this type of offer is profitable for some beach bars, but there have to be rules,” says the politician, who recently made headlines when he invited Health Minister Karl Lauterbach to Rimini in a public letter – in German. It was a reaction to tweets by the SPD politician, who does not see Italy as the vacation destination of the future due to the increasing heat in southern Europe.

According to the report, because of the sprawling beach parties, the municipality requires that the bars by the sea close by 9 p.m. at the latest. That would probably be in the spirit of Gianni Indino. “In some districts of Rimini, thousands of people dance in the afternoon and late into the night, especially on weekends, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” criticized the president of the association of disco operators. These fear a loss of sales due to the latest developments.

Video After Italy tweet – Mayor Lauterbach invites to Rimini

Parties on the Rimini beach into the night: “The situation has become unbearable”

“From the port down, the beach has become one big open-air disco,” Indino complains: “The situation with the beach bars that are open at night has become unbearable.” Turn night into day and thumb your nose at the discos. That’s why Indino emphasizes: “The rules must be observed.”

Would a tough crackdown including a deadline for the beach bars really play into the hands of the numerous well-known discos? The locations in the party stronghold, which was the victim of a flood disaster just a few weeks ago, are now said to be too expensive for many young people. This is one of the reasons why the beach has increasingly become a place of longing for party beasts in the evening. (mg)