Acronym asks for reconsideration of Ricardo Lewandowski’s decision, which paved the way for nominating politicians for state-owned companies

The Novo party asked the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to reconsider Minister Ricardo Lewandowski’s injunction that suspended parts of the State-Owned Companies Law that restricted the appointment of politicians to management positions in public companies.

Lewandowski’s decision provoked a reaction from the Court itself. Hours after the magistrate’s decision, Minister André Mendonça returned the request for a review on the constitutionality of the article of the State-owned Law that deals with the appointment of politicians. The debate had been at a standstill since March 11, when Mendonça asked to be seen. Now, it is up to the President of the STF, Rosa Weber, to put the issue back on the Court’s agenda.

Novo says in its request for reconsideration that Lewandowski’s decision violates the principle of collegiality – when decisions are taken jointly in the Court. “The exercise of this legitimate and healthy right, as a magistrate, by Minister André Mendonça’s Excellency seems, however, not to have pleased some political interests that are not yet very clear to this appellant”, claims the party in the petition. Here’s the full (268 KB).

Lewandowski’s preliminary injunction remains valid until the trial is concluded at the STF. In the decision, the magistrate wrote that the nomination for director positions in public companies of people who still participate in the decision-making structure of parties or who have work linked to legends and political campaigns remains prohibited.

The magistrate accepted a request for an injunction presented on Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) by the PC do B, which filed the action for deeming the restrictions on nominations unconstitutional.

As published the Power360the action is one of the alternatives of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for appointing politicians in charge of public companies. An example is the indication of the former governor of Pernambuco Paulo Câmara (without party) for the presidency of the Northeast Bankwhich would be harmed.

An eventual decision by the STF to keep the law as it is would be yet another obstacle to the advancement of the PT’s negotiations with Centrão parties in an attempt to have more support in Congress.

The State Law

The legislation was created in 2016 during the government of the former president Michel Temer (MDB) and in the midst of the Lava Jato operation and other investigations that pointed to evidence of corruption at Petrobras during PT governments with the participation of politicians from other parties.

The measure determines that public companies must follow governance criteria, such as having a statute and an independent Board of Directors and practicing policies in accordance with market conditions. Among the rules is the impossibility for a minister, for example, to occupy a position on the board of the state-owned company.

Read the excerpts from the law suspended by the minister:

Art. 17.

Paragraph 2. It is forbidden to appoint to the Board of Directors and to the board of directors:

I – a representative of the regulatory body to which the public corporation or government-controlled company is subject, a Minister of State, a Secretary of State, a Municipal Secretary, a holder of a position without a permanent link with the public service, of a nature special or senior direction and advice in public administration, statutory leader of a political party and holder of a mandate in the Legislative Power of any entity of the federation, even if licensed from the position;

II – of a person who has acted, in the last 36 (thirty-six) months, as a participant in the decision-making structure of a political party or in work linked to the organization, structuring and carrying out of an electoral campaign.