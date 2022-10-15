Founder of the acronym declared support for the PT who disputes the 2nd round of the elections against Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

The New Party said, this Saturday (15.Oct.2022), that it is “incoherent and regrettable” the declaration of vote of João Amoêdo in Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of the elections. He also stated that the businessman’s decision does not represent and goes against everything that the acronym has always defended.

When declaring his vote for PT, Amoêdo said he expected criticism within the Novo. However, the businessman considered that freedom of expression is one of the principles of the acronym.

“The sad statement embarrasses the institution, which remains consistent with its principles and values ​​and reinforces that Amoêdo is no longer part of the party’s governing body since March 2020.“, said the party in its profile on twitter.

The founder of Novo said that Bolsonaro confirmed to be a “bad manager“, it is a “autocratic ruler” and places itself above institutions.

The possibility of increasing the number of STF (Federal Supreme Court) ministers and Bolsonaro appointing 5 magistrates in addition to the 2 nominees, if reelected, weighed on Amoêdo’s decision to vote for Lula.

Read the statement by the New Party published on the acronym’s Twitter this Saturday (15.Oct.2022):