The Novo party launched, this Saturday (2), Felipe d’Avila’s pre-candidacy for President of the Republic in the October elections. The presentation took place during the 6th National Meeting, at the headquarters of the Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (Fecomercio), in São Paulo.

In a press conference, the pre-candidate said that he intends to pacify the country and that he considers himself the third way in this year’s elections. “Brazil needs a president capable of pacifying Brazil and our campaign is not to increase polarization or dispute polarization. It’s about pacifying the country. People understood that political radicalism made their lives worse, poverty increased, unemployment increased, incomes fell, inflation returned and poverty increased,” he said.

Economic opening is among the candidate’s main proposals. “Brazil needs a president capable of overcoming this populism that left us with economic stagnation 20 years ago, record unemployment, increase in misery. The economic opening of Brazil is fundamental. No country in the world got rich keeping its economy closed,” he highlighted.

Felipe d’Avila also mentioned the need for “conciliation” between agribusiness and the environment, the decentralization of power and the empowerment of citizens through the digitization of government.

no coalitions

In principle, the party will not form coalitions to run for the Executive. “Novo always intends to seek support from parties that work for this project of the country’s modernizing agenda. Now, the most important thing is that we have a president capable of pacifying the country and who will not give up this reformist agenda that Brazil needs, mainly economic opening, an environmental policy to attract investment to Brazil and allow agribusiness to continue exporting, so that Brazil does not lose more competitiveness in the sector that is currently the most competitive”.

Felipe d’Avila – Reproduction twitter Felipe d’Avila

Profile

Felipe d’ Avila, 58 years old, born in São Paulo, is a political scientist, with a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University. He founded, in 2008, the Center for Public Leadership, a non-profit organization dedicated to training political leaders. He is a writer and has 10 published titles, being 10 Commandments: from the country we are to the Brazil we want his most recent work. This is the first time he has run for president of the Republic. The vice president has not been defined yet.

candidates for governors

The party also presented as pre-candidates for governor Romeu Zema (MG), Vinicius Poit (SP), Paulo Ganime (RJ), Odair Tramontin (SC) and Aridelmo Teixeira (ES), in addition to pre-candidates for the Senate, such as Paulo Roque (DF).

The party is still in the process of completing the selection process for the governments of Goiás and Rio Grande do Sul. According to the party, the party has closed full nominees in the main states and intends to double its bench in the Chamber of Deputies and triple its state benches.

