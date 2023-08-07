Home page politics

Anutin Charnvirakul (l), leader of the Bhumjaithai party, and Chonlanan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai, greet each other after a press conference. © Sakchai Lalit/AP/dpa

A possible new government alliance is emerging in Thailand. To this end, the pro-democratic Pheu Thai concludes a pact with conservative forces – after having booted out its previous partner.

BANGKOK – Almost three months after the general election in Thailand, the pro-democracy Pheu Thai party has entered into a controversial alliance with conservative forces to form a government.

A few days after Pheu Thai broke away from its previous ally, the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) of election winner Pita Limjaroenrat, it joined forces with the conservative Bhumjaithai Party on Monday.

Pheu Thai’s decision to secede from its pro-democracy ally has sparked angry protests from Pita supporters. Pita’s Move Forward Party emerged victorious in the May 14 general election, with Pheu Thai taking second place.

lèse-majesté law controversy

The main reason for the failure of Pita and his party is their plan to change the extremely strict lèse-majesté law. So far, the controversial Article 112 has been considered untouchable. Many Conservative MPs strongly opposed a government in which the MFP is involved because of the reform plans. Pheu Thai wants to leave the article unchanged if it comes to power.

In addition to the conservative Bhumjaithai, which is the third largest party in parliament, she now wants to secure the support of other parties in order to be able to elect a new head of government.

In the kingdom, in addition to 500 elected MPs, 250 conservative senators appointed by the military also vote on the prime minister. The army ordered it after its coup in 2014.

Pheu Thai’s 141 seats and Bhumjaithai’s 71 seats are insufficient for a majority in the House of Representatives. According to its own statements, Pheu Thai does not want to bring Palang Pracharath into the coalition that supports outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his military junta. At the same time, however, Pheu Thai is relying on their votes in the upcoming election of the prime minister. She could also secure votes among the senators.

Pheu Thai intends to nominate real estate magnate Srettha Thavisin as prime minister. The prime minister’s vote, originally scheduled for August 4, was postponed because the constitutional court first wanted to examine whether election winner Pita from the Move Forward Party could theoretically stand for a second time.

In a first vote in July, the hope of the democracy movement failed. Pita was not allowed to stand again in Parliament. The court wants to decide by August 16 whether this was legal. Only then should there be a new vote. However, Pita should no longer have a chance of getting the office. dpa