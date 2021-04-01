The reconstruction plan for FC Barcelona is underway. And not just because the seduction operation began days ago to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club for life. Also because this Thursday the father and the representative of Erling Haaland, the player that all the giants of Europe want, arrived in Barcelona.

Hours after the Norwegian’s name sounded loudly as Manchester City’s chosen to replace Sergio Agüero, Alf-Inge Haaland and Mino Raiola landed at the local airport and were received by a man of maximum confidence of Joan Laporta, new president of the Catalan club, with whom they would already be reunited.

The Borussia Dortmund forward, who has 33 goals and 8 assists in 31 Bundesliga games, is the piece everyone wants to add to the next transfer market. In addition to Manchester City and Barcelona, ​​the blond born on July 21, 2000 in Leeds – where his father played – is in the sights of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the Catalan club seems to have dived to stay with their services. There is an excellent relationship between Laporta and Raiola, the player’s representative, who would help to oil the negotiations.

Also, in the last hours it emerged that the player himself had already notified the Dortmund leadership that he plans to leave the club next summer and even revealed that he had already bought a house to live in Spain.

As reported by the Deportes Cuatro de Catalunya chain, the blond, 194 centimeters, would have a property in the Marbella area, a place he met when he held a concentration with the Norwegian national team.

Look also