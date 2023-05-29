FromCatherine Reikowski close

The management of an oil pipeline in Russia was attacked on Saturday. Ukraine expects more sabotage actions to follow.

Ukraine/ Russia – An oil pipeline administration building was damaged by an explosion in the western Russian region of Pskov on Saturday. According to Governor Mikhail Vedernikov, two drones attacked the building near the village of Litvinovo early on Saturday morning. Litvinowo is located about ten kilometers from of Russia Border with Belarus removed.

According to information from the Telegram channel Basa, which is known for its good contacts with the Russian security forces, the alleged drone attack was aimed at the oil pumping station of the Russian pipeline operator Transneft in Pskov. Accordingly, there was also an attack on an oil refinery near Erochino, in the western Russian region of Tver. The region’s press service said a drone had crashed near Erochino, and there were no injuries.

Sabotage actions in the Ukraine war: Russia could be affected more often

Reports of drone strikes in Russia have increased in recent weeks, particularly in the border areas Ukraine. According to Russian information, two drones damaged buildings in the center of the southern Russian city of Krasnodar on Friday. And according to Ukraine’s assessments, these attacks will continue in the course of the Ukraine War still increase.

“We can only assume that partisan activities on the territory of Russia will increase in intensity,” Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, told Newsweek. He added: “It is difficult for the Russians to hide these high-profile attacks. And they also serve a psychological purpose, because they show that unknown partisan groups are successfully operating on the territory of Russia.”

“It is important to disrupt or complicate the enemy’s supplies and logistics,” he said. “However, we must keep in mind that oil reserves in Russia are huge and these events could disrupt, but not block, Russia’s military capabilities.”

Russia: Belgorod reports shelling again

The governor of the western Russian border region of Belgorod also said on Saturday that his region had been shelled again after dozens of attacks had been reported on Friday. It is also slowly appearing: Russia is getting into trouble from more and more drone attacks.

At the beginning of the week, according to the Russian army, fighting broke out in Belgorod between fighters who had entered Ukraine and the Russian army. Moscow blames Kyiv and its Western backers for the increased number of attacks and acts of sabotage. Ukraine has denied any involvement. (Reuters/kat)