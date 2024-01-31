Who is the biggest farmer friend in the new House of Representatives? That question seems to be on the agenda during the discussion of the agricultural budget. Politicians compete against each other in their concerns about and affinity with the sector. But no one knows yet how the farmer earns a decent living with all the mounting sustainability requirements.
Edwin Timmer
