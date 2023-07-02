That the dynamic duo formed by Panties and Stockings was about to make a comeback with a new project was now known, but until today the waters had remained very calm. On the occasion ofAnime Expo 2023 However, here finally arrives on the net the long-awaited announcement trailer of New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt!

Right in the course of the special panel, the animation studio Triggers confirmed the title is still something tentative, and that the rights to the IP have returned from gainax to Triggers.

Shigeto Koyama will return as a designer, while it is not yet possible to confirm the presence of sushiwho had already expressed a willingness to work as a key animator.

The staff behind the series always revealed during the panel that there may be stories that are not very easy to represent today, but they will try to do it anyway. The team has so many ideas that it could easily produce 10 seasons and even a movie (most likely said in an ironic tone Ed).

Curious to see the first trailer of the new anime? So here you are satisfied!

Source: Studio Triggers Street Anime News Network