The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has installed more than 17,500 new signage boards in all parking control areas in the Emirate of Dubai, providing details of public parking tariffs, service provision times and payment channels.

Osama Al-Safi, Director of the Parking Department at the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the authority has installed the new generation of directional signs with the aim of facilitating access to its services, and clarifying the channels for paying public parking fees, pointing out that the latest statistics showed that more than 80% of parking The authority’s customers prefer to pay their service fees through mobile phones and smart tablets.

He added that the new signboard is distinguished by its clarity in night vision, and it also contains 4 quick response codes (QR codes) for payment methods that automatically recognize the area number, which makes it easier for the customer to pay parking fees through the various channels.

And he continued that the response codes include a special reader to download the authority’s application, and another code through which the customer can pay via the WhatsApp application, where the customer is transferred to the payment service via WhatsApp, and then an interactive conversation is started with the customer to enter the vehicle information and the time period. In order to receive the confirmation message, adding that the service allows the customer to choose the previously registered vehicles instead of entering them again.

Al-Safi confirmed that the signboards provide QR codes for payment via (App Clips) for iPhone devices, using the Apple Pay feature without downloading the application or specifying the region, in addition to the QR code for the payment service via text messages, which does not require The existence of a data package to be used by the customer, as the customer is transferred to a page showing him how to benefit from the service and the required format for the text message, in addition to the possibility of creating the message format for the customer after entering the vehicle information and choosing the number of hours.

The authority’s initiative to install the signboards comes as part of the efforts exerted to enhance the system of smart transformation and digital empowerment, to facilitate the provision of services through smart channels, in line with the digital government strategy of the United Arab Emirates, and Dubai’s vision of transforming into a smart city and making the emirate the smartest city in the world.