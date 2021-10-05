Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mariângela Simão said that the organization is preparing an “international treaty on pandemics” and that it is “a matter of time” for new global health crises to emerge. According to the Brazilian doctor, in an interview with the Portuguese channel RFI, a new pandemic is “unavoidable”.

The treaty on pandemics has not yet been approved, but circulates at the WHO to reinforce the role of the organ in emergency situations like the one experienced in recent years with the new coronavirus. Mariângela says that the treaty creates a series of formalities that countries and the private sector would have to comply with in the event of a global pandemic.

+ Anvisa approves new diagnostic test for covid-19

+ J&J asks for authorization for booster dose of Covid vaccine

“This pandemic, after the Spanish flu, was the most impactful and is also an observation: I think the world needs to wake up because we see that it was not just developing countries that were affected. It affected the whole world, no one was prepared. The World Health Assembly, now in November, will be discussing the possibility of developing a treaty for pandemics”, explained Mariângela.

The WHO director defends the expansion of vaccination against covid-19 worldwide (“vaccination equity”) to prevent the emergence of new variants and says that adolescents (12 to 15 years old) should be vaccinated with Pfizer, the only one with recommendation of use to this population in the package insert, but only after vaccination of young people with comorbidities. Simão also says that there are no vaccines approved for use in children.

About the annual anti-covid vaccine, “it is possible that this will happen”.

About drugs to treat Covid-19, Mariângela says that “WHO has already recommended the use of betamethazone for critically ill patients in hospital settings. In July, the WHO made a recommendation for what we call monoclonal antibodies,” he says, citing the Regeneron cocktail, which provides antibodies against coronavirus infection.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ See how much it costs to eat at the MasterChef judges’ restaurants

+ Auction of cars and motorcycles from Kombi to Nissan Frontier 0km



