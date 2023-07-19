The new generation of Fiat Panda will debut theJuly 11, 2024, presenting itself as a totally new model. It will make use of the technologies coming from the PSA group, in particular the e-CMP2 platformalready used for models 600 And Jeep Avenger. The CEO Olivier Francois anticipated the arrival of this new Panda, describing it as “cool, popular and accessible” and emphasizing that it will look like the one hundred and twenty concept. Therefore the new Panda will also be 100% electric.

New Fiat Panda, preview

According to rumors, the next generation of the Fiat Panda will undergo an evolution in size, taking inspiration from the world of crossovers. The news was confirmed by Olivier Francois in an interview with the British magazine Truck.

The future Panda will be bigger and more like a crossover (Autocar)

This means that the Fiat Panda will leave behind the traditional format, which it chose twenty years ago, to embrace the style and functionality of small crossovers.

The indiscretion suggests a probable increase in the size of the car, with a length that could pass from the current ones 365 cms about 4 metersan extension that would make it possible to offer more space inside the passenger compartment.

New Panda 2024

The new Fiat Panda could be available both with internal combustion engines and in a 100% electric version thanks to the e-CMP2 platform of PSA origin, already used for the 600 and Jeep Avenger models. The electric Panda could mount a 156 hp (115 kW) electric motor and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 54 kWh.

The new Panda will be 100% electric, like the new 600

To make the vehicle more economically accessible, the accumulator could adopt al technology lithium iron phosphate (LFP)known to be cheaper compared to other types of lithium batteries. This choice could help keep costs down of the vehicle, thus allowing to make the electric more accessible.

New Fiat Panda as it will be

There new Fiat Panda will have an aesthetic similar to the one hundred and twenty conceptbut may retain some stylistic features of Fiat 600. It will be positioned one step lower than the 600 in the Turin-based company’s range, with simpler and more spartan outfits to keep prices low.

Fiat concept Centoventi that anticipates the lines of the new Panda 2024

The future Fiat Panda in 2025 could have a design that could inspire the return of the Fiat Multiplawhich will also be equipped with a 100% electric motor.

Prices of the new Panda 2024

Let’s hope that Stellantis will try to keep the increase as low as possible price of this new futuristic Panda that will surely be there. We recall that the panda successfor which it has reached the top of sales in Italy and Europe, is also due to the price, in addition to versatility, a practical and functional design and reliability thanks to its constructive simplicity.

Video of the new Fiat 600e RED and “La Prima”

Video of the new electric Fiat 600 RED and La Prima

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it!):

👉 Also read all the news, tests and curiosities about the Fiat Panda

👉 The new Panda 4×4

👉 Panda 4 × 4 electric

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK