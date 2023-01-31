To prevent quarrels about the arrival of padel courts, the tennis and padel federation, the Dutch Noise Pollution Foundation and the builders of these courts have joined forces, among others. New advice from these organizations states that new jobs should, as a rule, be located at least 100 meters from homes. And some areas at 160 meters depending on the area you live in.
