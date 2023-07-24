The package trick: the new scam that deceives consumers. Impossible to stop her

It looks like a run-in system and the sender appears to be Chinese, or at least on paper it is.

You have purchased something online from a site, an item of any kind and after a few days a package arrives from one of the most accredited shipping facilities, with a request for payment on delivery. Often this is a request for small figures, 3 euros, 5 euros, 7 eurosor even if cases of people who have paid out even 50 euros are reported. You who receive believe it is the order made online a short time before but that something has not been successful, hence the request for extra money. In reality, the package has nothing to do with the order you made.

There is an insignificant item in the package, such as a pair of socks, a feather pen, plastic charms. The sender who sends it to you may know about your purchase and has sent you his package. He also entered all your data on the shipment, name, surname, address and personal mobile number. And you bite by paying. Deception is allowed by the coincidence of your online purchase with the arrival of the parcel. But there are also those who have had a different experience. Andrea from Bologna: “It came to me at work, where my children are often there too. I thought they had ordered something. I paid 3.90 euros. It was a knee brace that no one ever ordered.”

Usually they are small figures that no one reports, if not online, because beyond the damage there would also be the mockery of a useless complaint since the forces of order can do nothing. Obviously, once the package has been paid and delivered, it is not possible to recover the amount paid. There are those who have had the audacity to

order a scooter, so with a not so small expense, and a set of toothbrushes was seen arriving, an item heavily used in the packages of these scams. Then there are those who ordered a mini tabletop welding machine and received a pen, a plastic ring, a rubber fish. There are even those who receive these types of packages on a repeat basis and present their photos on the net with roundups.

Many report a sender who sends from China and signed ZYYMHM. Numerous cases have been reported in the USA, UK, Canada, Portugal and Italy but the maze is truly inextricable. Some people in Canada have even received seeds that the authorities have strongly advised not to plant, they could contain parasites.

According to experts and the Better Business Bureau, a consumer advocacy organization, receiving unsolicited packets can be part of so-called “sweeper” scams. Imagine the earnings of those who make these shipments as an ordinary activity, sending objects of no value charged 100 times their price. Companies send packages with very low value items to addresses they own and they do it randomly.





The scammed are usually people who have already made purchases on online stores kindred. Such a situation it is likely to signal that your personal information is in the hands of bad actors.

Data theft is so widespread and traffic so out of control that you should always keep an eye on your payment cards, bank accounts and bank statements, to ensure no payments are debited for items never purchased.

