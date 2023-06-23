The Estonian Foreign Ministry announced that the 11th package of sanctions against Russia came into force

The 11th package of European Union (EU) sanctions against Russia has entered into force. About it reported at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Estonia.

The ministry clarified that the EU adopted a new package of restrictive measures against Russia on Wednesday, June 21. It is noted that 87 enterprises of the military-industrial complex fell under the sanctions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Baltic Republic noted that the new restrictions also affected foreign companies, which, according to the European Union, help Moscow bypass the restrictions.

Earlier, Polish Ambassador to the European Union Andrzej Sados revealed the contents of a new list of anti-Russian sanctions. He stated that the 11th package includes, in particular, restrictive measures against 70 people, as well as a ban on the transit of oil through the southern branch of the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline.