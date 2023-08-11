Of the amount, R$ 371 billion will come from public investments; the government will allocate BRL 1.4 trillion until 2026 and another BRL 300 billion after Lula’s term

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) launched this Friday (Aug.11.2023), at 10 am, at the Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro, the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program). One of the flagships of PT administrations in the past, the program indicates BRL 371 billion in public investments, by the Federal Budget, until 2026.

The government also included funding from public banks, investments in federal concessions and PPPs (public-private partnerships) and investments from state-owned companies, especially Petrobras. With these resources, the expected total figure is R$ 1.7 trillion by 2026. Here is the division:

General Budget of the Union: BRL 371 billion;

State-owned companies: BRL 343 billion;

Financing: BRL 362 billion;

Private sector (concessions and PPPs): BRL 612 billion.

Of the total, BRL 1.4 trillion must be invested by 2026 and another BRL 300 billion, after the end of Lula’s current mandate.

The 1st stage of the new PAC will consist of undertakings indicated by ministries and governors. The 2nd phase will begin in September, with a public selection for States and municipalities to indicate strategic projects that can be included in the plan.

The program is divided into 9 investment axes, with the following total amounts of public and private investments:

Efficient and sustainable transport – BRL 349.1 billion

Inclusive social infrastructure – BRL 2.4 billion

Sustainable Cities – BRL 609.7 billion

Water for all – BRL 30.1 billion

Digital inclusion and connectivity – BRL 27.9 billion

Energy transition and security – BRL 540.3 billion

Innovation for the defense industry – BRL 52.8 billion

Education, science and technology – BRL 45 billion

Health – BRL 30.5 billion

PUBLIC INVESTMENT IS LESS THAN IN PREVIOUS PACS

Although Lula says he will launch “the biggest infrastructure investment program the country has ever seen”, the total amount that the government will invest in the new PAC is lower than in previous versions. Survey of Inter.B Consulting to the CBIC (Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry) showed that the PAC budget for public works was R$ 414 billion. In the 2nd version, BRL 621 billion.

However, not everything was implemented. In the original program, only 54% of what was budgeted was actually invested. In PAC 2, execution was 69%, considering commitments up to 2014, the last year of its 1st government. The survey also indicated that 60.7% of works in the 2nd version were inherited from the predecessor program.

Originally launched in 2007, during Lula’s 2nd term, it had a 2nd and turbocharged version in the government Dilma Rousseff, from 2011. Even today, however, there are 5,344 works inherited from PACs 1 and 2 without completion. Of these, 2,688 are stopped.

The government will need to invest almost BRL 44 billion just to complete the projects in past packages. It considers the total budget of BRL 57.40 billion for the set of works left over from the other 2 programs – around BRL 13.5 billion were executed. The data is from TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União), which also indicates that 30% of all federal works in the country today were in previous PACs.

Most of it should be in the new program. Includes:

Transnordestina Railroad – promised since PAC 1

– promised since PAC 1 fiol (West-East Integration Railroad) – started during the Dilma government and auctioned in parts during the administration Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The railway line that will cross the south of Bahia was the 1st work confirmed by Lula that will be within the scope of the new program, on July 3, 2023.

Most of the thousands of stopped PAC works are related to basic education. There are 2,171 schools and day care centers with a budget of R$ 3 billion. They never left the paper after at least 12 years of the initial promise. Next, sanitation works, which although smaller in number (260), add up to more necessary resources: R$ 16 billion.

The government’s priority is to resume the works that ended up paralyzed to take advantage of what has already been built and complete them more quickly. Lula also wants to try to make the new version of the program more successful than when it was launched, in his 1st term.