Government estimates total investment of R$ 7.4 billion; promise is to finalize posts by 2026

Launched by the federal government on Friday (11.Aug.2023), the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) projects the construction of 3,960 health posts, with 3,600 basic units. Another 360 correspond to mobile dental care.

The estimated total investment is BRL 7.4 billionfrom 2023 to 2026, during the term of president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The government will allocate BRL 7.0 billion for 3,000 new basic health units and BRL 200 million to resume and complete the construction of another 600.

The plan concentrates in municipalities in the Northeast more than ⅓ of the posts that will be completed: there are 208. In Maranhão, 59 cities are eligible.

The government, however, conditions the resumption of works to “confirmation of interest from the municipalities involved”. Here is the list below:

ABOUT PAC

The estimated total for the PAC is around R$ 1.7 trillion. In previous PT administrations, the program was a showcase.

Investments will be made with resources from the Federal Budget, public banks, state-owned companies, concessions and PPPs (public-private partnerships).

Of the total, R$ 1.4 trillion should be invested by 2026, with R$ 240 billion within the federal budget. Another R$288 billion will be invested after Lula’s term ends.

The 1st stage of the new PAC will consist of undertakings indicated by ministries and governors. The 2nd phase will begin in September, with a public selection for States and municipalities to indicate strategic projects that can be included in the plan.

The program is divided into 9 investment axes, with the following core projects: