Activision Blizzard released a new Overwatch 2 gameplay that reveals how the formula is being revolutionized. And from what we can see, it is not very new. If it weren’t for a new feature or two, we couldn’t say this is a sequel. The new Overwatch 2 trailer looks eerily similar to the first game, but developer Blizzard Entertainment is convinced the changes made will change the way Overwatch is played.

The new Overwatch 2 gameplay presented gave us a first look at some new maps. It also revealed a drastic change in the dynamics of the game. Instead of the usual 6v6 game, teams will now be limited to 5v5. This change represents for Game Director Aaron Keller the next step in how Overwatch should be played.

Overwatch gets 10 million players in 2020

New Overwatch 2 gameplay

According to Keller about this new Overwatch 2 gameplay, there are many things that are happening on an Overwatch map, which makes the dynamics very fast. That is why with the 5v5 mechanics what is sought is to make it more understandable what is happening in combat for new players. Removing two from competitors, Keller says, simplifies everything, allowing players to understand what’s going on around them and be able to make better decisions.

They find a shortcut to the Cayo Perico heist in GTA Online

It remains to be seen how this change in game dynamics will affect the community. It has already been said that the game will not be released this year, and the team reiterated that fact during the livestream of the new Overwatch 2 gameplay, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see how these changes change the gameplay.